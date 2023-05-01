Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: New day, new rewards and a chance to do even better!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: Win exciting in-game rewards like weapons, skins, bundles and more with these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 06:45 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
Garena Free Fire MAX
However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
Garena Free Fire MAX
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
Garena Free Fire MAX
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Garena Free Fire codes for May 1 can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: The Garena Free Fire community receives constant updates about a host of new features, game modes, maps, weapons, skins and more. To succeed in Garena Free Fire, players here need to get in-game characters and items like Gloo walls and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game developers.

Redeem codes are a great way to grab freebies like loot boxes, characters, skins, emotes, weapons and more. With each code, players can redeem one exclusive reward. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. So, check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1 here.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1

  1. FFICJGW9NKYT
  2. FFCO8BS5JW2D
  3. VNY3MQWNKEGU
  4. ZZATXB24QES8
  5. U8S47JGJH5MG
  6. FFIC33NTEUKA
  7. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  8. FF9MJ31CXKRG
  9. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  10. HNC95435FAGJ
  11. 6KWMFJVMQQYG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

However, it should be noted that Garena Free Fire is currently banned in India and therefore, it is not officially available on Google Play Store.

First Published Date: 01 May, 06:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets