Iqoo 13 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO 13 5G IQOO 13 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 64,990 in India with 108 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹64,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 108 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Iqoo 13 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Rear Camera 108 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP

Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Battery Capacity 6000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 387 ppi General Operating System Android v13

Brand iQOO

Launch Date December 11, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 740

CPU Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

