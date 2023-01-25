 Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo X70 Pro Plus

    Vivo X70 Pro Plus

    Vivo X70 Pro Plus is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 72,990 in India with 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X70 Pro Plus from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X70 Pro Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35911/heroimage/143837-v4-vivo-x70-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35911/images/Design/143837-v4-vivo-x70-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35911/images/Design/143837-v4-vivo-x70-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35911/images/Design/143837-v4-vivo-x70-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35911/images/Design/143837-v4-vivo-x70-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹72,990
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹72,990
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 82,999 M.R.P. ₹89,999
    Buy Now

    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo X70 Pro Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 4500 mAh
    • 00h 47m 05s
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Flash, 55W
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Single
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F1.57
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.45
    Design
    • Enigma Black
    • 8.8 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 164.5 mm
    • 75.2 mm
    • 213 grams
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 518 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 92.2 %
    • 1500 nits
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 89.72 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • AMOLED
    General
    • Yes
    • September 30, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    • X70 Pro Plus
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.95 W/kg, Body: 0.58 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • 12 GB
    • 5 nm
    • 17.0 s
    • Adreno 660
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+48+12+8 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo X70 Pro Plus