Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo X70 Pro Plus Vivo X70 Pro Plus is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 72,990 in India with 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X70 Pro Plus from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X70 Pro Plus now with free delivery.