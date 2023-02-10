 Iqoo 11 Pro 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO 11 Pro 5G

    IQOO 11 Pro 5G

    IQOO 11 Pro 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 59,190 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 11 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 11 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    Expected Release Date: 10 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹59,190 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP
    16 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    IQOO 11 Pro 5G Price in India

    IQOO 11 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.59,190. The lowest price of IQOO 11 Pro 5G is Rs.59,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo 11 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 200W: 100 % in 10 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • 30 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • F1.75
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2.45
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Design
    • Legendary Edition, Track Version, Isle of Man Special Edition
    • 164.7 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • 210.5 grams
    • 75.3 mm
    Display
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 92.5 %
    • 518 ppi
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 89.49 %
    • 1800 nits
    • 144 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • Origin OS
    • February 11, 2023 (Expected)
    • Android v13
    • Yes
    • iQOO
    • 11 Pro 5G
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.3
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • LPDDR5X
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    • 4 nm
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 740
    • LPDDR5X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 50MP + 13MP
    Special Features
    • Ultrasonic
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 4.0
    • No
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Iqoo 11 Pro 5g