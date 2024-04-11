 iQOO Z9 Turbo confirmed to launch on April 24 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip - Check details | Mobile News

iQOO Z9 Turbo confirmed to launch on April 24 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip - Check details

iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO Z9 Turbo with confirmed specifications including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 6000mAh battery, and 144Hz display.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 07:50 IST
iQOO Z9 Turbo is set to launch on April 24 in China. Check confirmed features, rumoured specs and other details. (Representative Image) (iQOO)

iQOO is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z9 Turbo. Amidst speculation in the last few weeks over its features, the launch and several specifications have been confirmed by the company. While there is no information about its launch in India, the iQOO Z9 Turbo is set to make its debut in China on April 24. 

Also Read: iQOO Z9 Turbo, iQOO Pad 2 specs leaked ahead of launch later this year

iQOO Z9 Turbo

On Weibo, Jia Jingdong, vice president of Vivo confirmed that the iQOO Z9 Turbo will be launching in China on April 24 (via 91Mobiles). Jingdong also shared the first glimpse at the smartphone with a teaser showcasing the design of its back panel which resembles the company's flagship smartphone, iQOO 12, with a rounded-square camera module with dual cameras and an OIS branding. Alongside the camera system appears to be an LED flash. The power and volume rockers will be on the right side of the smartphone. The teaser also confirms a white variant which may come out.

It has also been revealed that the iQOO Z9 Turbo will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, becoming one of the first smartphones to do so. It will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery and the iQOO Z9 Turbo will also come with a separate chip for graphic management.

Also Read: iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced

Other rumoured iQOO Z9 Turbo features

Previous leaks have suggested that the smartphone may get a 1.5K display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It could be a 6.7-inch OLED panel. The iQOO Z9 Turbo is also rumoured to sport a 50MP dual camera setup at the back and a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The confirmed 6000mAh battery may support up to 80W fast charging, as per the reports. The smartphone may carry the model number V2352A.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 07:50 IST
