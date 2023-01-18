 Iqoo 9 Pro 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Iqoo Mobile IQOO 9 Pro 5G

    IQOO 9 Pro 5G

    IQOO 9 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 64,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 9 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 9 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36648/heroimage/147451-v7-iqoo-9-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36648/images/Design/147451-v7-iqoo-9-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36648/images/Design/147451-v7-iqoo-9-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36648/images/Design/147451-v7-iqoo-9-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36648/images/Design/147451-v7-iqoo-9-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹64,990
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP
    16 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹64,990
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    50 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP
    4700 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 57,990 M.R.P. ₹74,990
    Buy Now

    IQOO 9 Pro 5G Price in India

    IQOO 9 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.64,990. The lowest price of IQOO 9 Pro 5G is Rs.57,990 on amazon.in.

    IQOO 9 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.64,990. The lowest price of IQOO 9 Pro 5G is Rs.57,990 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo 9 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4700 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 50 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Flash, 120W: 100 % in 20 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.75
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.45
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • ISO-CELL
    Design
    • 164.8 mm
    • 204 grams
    • Legend, Dark Cruise
    • 8.8 mm
    • 75.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 518 ppi
    • 1500 nits
    • 92.22 %
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • 89.55 %
    General
    • February 23, 2022 (Official)
    • iQOO
    • 9 Pro 5G
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 / N66 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 17.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 4 nm
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 730
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 50MP + 16MP
    Special Features
    • Ultrasonic
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Iqoo 9 Pro 5g