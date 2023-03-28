 Iqoo Z7 8gb Ram Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
IQOO Z7 8GB RAM

IQOO Z7 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z7 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z7 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

7
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v13
Iqoo Z7 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
  • 4500 mAh
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 44W: 50 % in 25 minutes
  • 4500 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • CMOS image sensor, ISOCELL Plus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.0
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.79
Design
  • 158.9 mm
  • Norway Blue, Pacific Night
  • 73.5 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • 173 grams
  • Dust proof
Display
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • AMOLED
  • Yes
  • 413 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 84.14 %
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
  • 90 Hz
General
  • iQOO
  • Funtouch OS
  • Z7 8GB RAM
  • March 21, 2023 (Official)
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • iQOO Z7 5G 8GB RAM
  • Yes
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 1.15 W/kg, Body: 0.84 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 nm
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
