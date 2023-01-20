 Iqoo Z6 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Z6 Pro

    IQOO Z6 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    IQOO Z6 Pro Price in India

    IQOO Z6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.31,990. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 Pro is Rs.25,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Z6 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4700 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 66W: 50 % in 18 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.79
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 159.7 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 180 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 73.6 mm
    • Phantom Dusk, Legion Sky
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 91.01 %
    • 85.19 %
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 1300 nits
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 1080 x 2404 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    General
    • iQOO
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • May 5, 2022 (Official)
    • Z6 Pro
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Head: 1.15 W/kg, Body: 0.56 W/kg
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • Adreno 642L
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 nm
    • 20.0 s
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Iqoo Z6 Pro