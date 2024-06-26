 Itel P55 Plus - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Itel Mobile Itel P55 Plus

Itel P55 Plus

Itel P55 Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,590 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 26 June 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
ItelP55Plus_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
ItelP55Plus_FrontCamera_8MP
ItelP55Plus_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39465/heroimage/159655-v2-itel-p55-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_ItelP55Plus_3
1/4 ItelP55Plus_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
2/4 ItelP55Plus_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/4 ItelP55Plus_RAM_4GB"
View all Images 4/4 ItelP55Plus_3"
Key Specs
₹11,590 (speculated)
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Unisoc T606
50 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Itel P55 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Itel P55 Plus in India is Rs. 11,590.  This is the Itel P55 Plus base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Royal Green, Galaxy Blue and Meteor Purple.

Itel P55 Plus

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Royal Green, Galaxy Blue, Meteor Purple
Upcoming
26% off

itel P55 5G | Dimensity 6080 | 12GB* RAM+128GB ROM with Memory Fusion| 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera| 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Warranty | Mint Green

itel P55 5G | Dimensity 6080 | 12GB* RAM+128GB ROM with Memory Fusion| 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera| 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Warranty | Mint Green
₹13,499 ₹9,999
Buy Now
26% off

itel P55 5G | Dimensity 6080 | 12GB* RAM+128GB ROM with Memory Fusion| 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera| 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Warranty | Galaxy Blue

itel P55 5G | Dimensity 6080 | 12GB* RAM+128GB ROM with Memory Fusion| 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera| 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Warranty | Galaxy Blue
₹13,499 ₹9,999
Buy Now

Itel P55 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • Unisoc T606
  • 4 GB
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 50 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 45W
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 960 Hours(2G)
Design
  • Royal Green, Galaxy Blue, Meteor Purple
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
  • 267 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 Hz
  • 90 %
Front Camera
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
General
  • June 26, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v13
  • Itel
Main Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Dual
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 50 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
  • Unisoc T606
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Itel

34% OFF
Itel A70 256GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Brilliant Gold
₹7,299 ₹10,999
Buy Now
Itel P55 Plus Itel A70 256gb
13% OFF
Itel S23 Plus
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Elemental Blue
₹13,999 ₹15,999
Buy Now
Itel P55 Plus Itel S23 Plus
26% OFF
Itel P55 5G 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Galaxy Blue
₹9,999 ₹13,499
Buy Now
Itel P55 Plus Itel P55 5g 128gb
32% OFF
Itel A05s
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Nebula Black
₹5,790 ₹8,499
Buy Now
Itel P55 Plus Itel A05s
Itel Mobiles

Itel P55 Plus Competitors

31% OFF
Realme 10
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Clash White
₹10,970 ₹15,999
Buy Now
Itel P55 Plus Realme 10
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Space Blue
₹11,487
Check Details
Itel P55 Plus Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Moto G34
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Charcoal Black
₹13,240
Check Details
Itel P55 Plus Moto G34
Tecno Spark 20
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹10,499
Check Details
Itel P55 Plus Tecno Spark 20

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Itel P55 Plus News

iPhone 15 Pro

Apple’s China Slump Deepens Even as iPhone Sales Grow Again; “This Storm Will Pass", says expert

03 Feb 2024
Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose

02 Feb 2024
HONOR X9b

HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance

02 Feb 2024
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus battery life exceeds expectations, says study

01 Feb 2024
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

31 Jan 2024
Lava Blaze Pro 5G

Lava Blaze Pro 5G review: A top mid-range contender

31 Jan 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Itel P55 Plus