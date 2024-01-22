5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Best smartphones for your eyes: Does phone brightness hit your eyes or are you PWM/flicker sensitive? Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check out these 5 best phones.
Best smartphones for your eyes: Have you noticed flickering displays on your smartphone that are constantly causing eye strain? If you are experiencing such issues, then this might be a sign of PWM/flicker sensitivity. Screen flickering or pulse-width modulation (PWM) is used by smartphone companies to manage smartphone brightness. This flickering technique is used by various tech giants including Apple, Google, Samsung, and others to trick human eyes into seeing high-quality images at low brightness. However, it can affect human eyes, therefore, we have compiled a list of smartphones that are PWM or flicker sensitive.
2. Motorola Edge Plus: This smartphone comes with an eye-friendly 6.7-inch pOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which provides amazing performance. Additionally, it features a 108 MP Quad Pixel main camera sensor.
3. Xiaomi 13: It comes with a DC Dimming OLED display to protect your eyes from any tricks and flickering. It comes with a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It offers an eye-catching design and a great overall performance to carry out your day-to-day tasks.
4. Honor 90: It's the latest smartphone that comes with a 3840Hz PWM rate with low modulation enabling comfort to sensitive eyes. It also provides built-in blue light reduction and an AMOLED display with 2664 x 1200 resolution.
5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro: This smartphone is also good for sensitive eyes and provides an eye-friendly display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for great performance. Additionally, it is backed by a 4600mAh battery which claims to provide 30 hours of uninterrupted performance.
If you are extremely concerned about your eye health, then you can opt for a smartphone with IPS LCD panels as they are more eye-friendly than OLED displays.
