5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

Best smartphones for your eyes: Have you noticed flickering displays on your smartphone that are constantly causing eye strain? If you are experiencing such issues, then this might be a sign of PWM/flicker sensitivity. Screen flickering or pulse-width modulation (PWM) is used by smartphone companies to manage smartphone brightness. This flickering technique is used by various tech giants including Apple, Google, Samsung, and others to trick human eyes into seeing high-quality images at low brightness. However, it can affect human eyes, therefore, we have compiled a list of smartphones that are PWM or flicker sensitive. Products included in this article 14% OFF Nothing Phone (2) 5G (White, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 6.7" LTPO OLED AMOLED Display | 50 MP(OIS) + 50MP | 32MP Front Cam| Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 | 4700 mAh Battery 45W Charging| 100% in 55 Mins (109) 33% OFF Motorola Edge+ (Thunder Grey, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) (57) 20% OFF HONOR 90 (Emerald Green, 12GB + 512GB) | India's First Eye Risk-Free Display | 200MP Main & 50MP Selfie Camera | Segment First Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen | Without Charger (1,496)

List of Best Selling Products

B0CBYW7RXB-1

2. Motorola Edge Plus: This smartphone comes with an eye-friendly 6.7-inch pOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which provides amazing performance. Additionally, it features a 108 MP Quad Pixel main camera sensor.

B08B4VLGKG-2

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

3. Xiaomi 13: It comes with a DC Dimming OLED display to protect your eyes from any tricks and flickering. It comes with a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It offers an eye-catching design and a great overall performance to carry out your day-to-day tasks.

4. Honor 90: It's the latest smartphone that comes with a 3840Hz PWM rate with low modulation enabling comfort to sensitive eyes. It also provides built-in blue light reduction and an AMOLED display with 2664 x 1200 resolution.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0CG138J79-3

5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro: This smartphone is also good for sensitive eyes and provides an eye-friendly display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for great performance. Additionally, it is backed by a 4600mAh battery which claims to provide 30 hours of uninterrupted performance.

B0BXFKD5GP-4

If you are extremely concerned about your eye health, then you can opt for a smartphone with IPS LCD panels as they are more eye-friendly than OLED displays.

Also read top stories for today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to dohere.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year. Know how to protect yourselfhere.

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about ithere.