 Itel S23 Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Itel S23

Itel S23 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel S23 from HT Tech. Buy Itel S23 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 03 July 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
Key Specs
₹8,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
50 MP + 0.08 MP
5000 mAh
Itel S23 Price in India

Itel S23 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Itel S23 is Rs.9,099 on amazon.in.

Itel S23 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 0.08 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 1104 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • F1.6
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
Design
  • 164 mm
  • Starry Black, Mystery White
  • 8 mm
  • 195 grams
  • 76 mm
Display
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
  • 267 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • 84.38 %
General
  • Itel
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Android v12
  • S23
  • June 14, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57
  • 8 GB
  • Unisoc T606
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Up to 118 GB
  • UFS 2.2
    Itel S23