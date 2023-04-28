Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: Claim absolutely awesome freebies NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and how to redeem them.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 07:06 IST
Know how to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular game globally with a player base in millions around the world. The developers of Garena Free Fire give out freebies through redeem codes for players to stay engaged in the already hugely popular game. Players can grab the chance to win amazing freebies such as bundles, prizes, weapons, diamonds and more!

To add to the game's fun, the game developers have made the Runic Token Wheel live! Through this, players have the opportunity to collect enchanter tokens and grab the Rune Enchanter Bundle.

How to play Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. The players here need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself.

The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28

  1. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  2. FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  3. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  4. SARG886AV5GR
  5. FF1164XNJZ2V
  6. FF119MB3PFA5
  7. FF11DAKX4WHV
  8. WLSGJXS5KFYR
  9. FF11WFNPP956
  10. ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  11. FF10617KGUF9
  12. FMT8G8Y76TFYSG
  13. FFT6UY6UHBERTG
  14. FYVGTYU4R5FHES

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: Steps to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 07:06 IST
