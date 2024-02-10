 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out | Photos
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out

Discover the perfect Valentine's Day gifts from Xiaomi's curated collection of gadgets! From smartphones to smart home devices, find exciting options to make your loved one's day special.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 10 2024, 10:36 IST
360 Home Security Camera 2K
1. 360 Home Security Camera 2K: Xiaomi's latest surveillance camera offers high-definition video, AI human detection, and seamless integration with the Xiaomi Home App for reliable monitoring. It boasts a 360-degree panorama, full-color capabilities in low light, and easy installation with two-way audio and is a perfect Valentine's Day gift idea. 

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G
2. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Combining premium aesthetics with performance, this device features a vegan leather texture and a 3D AMOLED curved display for an immersive viewing experience. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, offering flagship-level performance and IP68 dust and water resistance rating. 
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
3. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: With a sleek design and IP54 certification for durability, this device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, delivering seamless performance. It features a flagship 200MP camera setup for stunning photography. 
Redmi Note 13
4. Redmi Note 13: Another perfect Valentine's Day gift idea is Redmi Note 13. It is the slimmest in its lineup, the Redmi Note 13 boasts a 108MP triple camera setup and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, it ensures fast 5G performance and a smooth user experience. 
Redmi Buds 4 Active
5. Redmi Buds 4 Active: These earbuds offer dynamic sound and powerful bass, along with a 30-hour battery life and fast charging capabilities. With an IPX4 rating for water resistance and app support, they blend style with innovation. 
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro
6. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro: Featuring next-gen sensors and 3000pa suction, this robot vacuum offers sweeping and mopping modes for efficient cleaning. It includes a 250ml tank and intelligent water control for precise cleaning, making home maintenance effortless.  
First Published Date: 10 Feb, 10:35 IST
