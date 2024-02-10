Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
Discover the perfect Valentine's Day gifts from Xiaomi's curated collection of gadgets! From smartphones to smart home devices, find exciting options to make your loved one's day special.
Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2i | Full HD Picture | 360 View | 2MP CCTV | AI Powered Motion Detection | Enhanced Night Vision| Talk Back Feature (2 Way Calling), 1080p, White
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G (Fusion White, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G (Arctic White, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Redmi Note 13 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | MTK Dimensity 6080 5G | 7.6mm, Slimmest Note Ever
Redmi Buds 4 Active - Bass Black, 12mm Drivers(Premium Sound Quality), Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Google Fast Pair, IPX4, Bluetooth 5.3, ENC, Up to 60ms Low Latency Mode, App Support
Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro, 5200 Mah, Best Suited for Premium 3&4 Bhks,Professional Mopping 2.0,Highest Runtime of 4.5 Hrs.,Strong Suction,Next Gen Laser Navigation,Alexa/Ga Enabled,Black
First Published Date: 10 Feb, 10:35 IST
