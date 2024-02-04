 Realme C65 5g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme C65 5G

Realme C65 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 04 February 2024
Key Specs
₹12,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
108 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme C65 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Realme C65 5G in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the Realme C65 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Green and Purple.

Realme C65 5G

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Purple
Rumoured
13% off

Realme C65 5g Full Specifications

  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 4 GB
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • 108 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 33W
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
Design
  • Green, Purple
Display
  • 392 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Front Camera
  • 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
General
  • realme
  • Realme UI
  • Android v13
  • March 21, 2024 (Unofficial)
Main Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 108 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Dual
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 7 nm
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Realme C65 5g