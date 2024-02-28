10 Best laptop under ₹60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
Explore the top contenders in the quest for the best laptop under ₹60000 as we compare Lenovo and Asus, two tech giants offering cutting-edge features and performance. Find the perfect balance of power, design, and value in this comprehensive showdown.
Lenovo or Asus? The choice between these two tech giants sparks a dilemma for consumers seeking the best value for their money. Navigating through a myriad of options in this budget range requires careful consideration of performance, design, and affordability. Both Lenovo and Asus bring distinct strengths to the table, making the decision-making process an intriguing exploration. Lenovo, recognized for its robust ThinkPad and Ideapad series, has earned a reputation for reliability and business-friendly features. The brand's commitment to precision engineering and innovative design positions Lenovo laptops as solid contenders for both professionals and casual users. From powerful processors to durable build quality, Lenovo laptops offer a range of options that cater to diverse user needs.
Products included in this article
List of Best Selling ProductsSee List
Conversely, Asus, known for its gaming-centric ROG (Republic of Gamers) series, introduces a different dimension to the laptop market. Asus laptops are not only powerful but also carry a distinct gamer-oriented aesthetic, appealing to users who desire high-performance computing for both work and leisure. The infusion of innovative design and cutting-edge technology makes Asus laptops a compelling choice for those seeking a fusion of style and functionality. As we explore laptops under ₹60000, this comparison between Lenovo and Asus transcends specific product mentions, focusing on the broader aspects that influence consumer choices. Factors such as processing power, graphics capabilities, storage options, display quality, and overall build design will be carefully scrutinized to provide a comprehensive understanding of what these tech giants offer within this competitive price range. Whether you are a professional in search of a reliable workhorse or an individual seeking optimal performance for various tasks, this journey aims to assist you in navigating the plethora of options available. Join us in the exploration of the features and innovations that Lenovo and Asus bring to the table, helping you make an informed decision aligned with your preferences in the dynamic realm of laptops under ₹60000.
1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i7 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/1 Year Warranty/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803LPIN
Elevate your computing experience with the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 powered by an Intel Core i7 11th Gen processor. Featuring a vibrant 15.6" FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a swift 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage. With Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, productivity meets style in Arctic Grey. Weighing just 1.65kg, it's ultra-portable, and the 1-year warranty adds peace of mind to your purchase. Unleash your potential with this powerful, sleek, and feature-rich laptop.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i7 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop
- Processor: Intel Core i7 11th Gen
- Display: 15.6" FHD
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Warranty: 1 Year
- Weight: 1.65kg
- Color: Arctic Grey
Pros
Cons
Powerful i7 11th Gen CPU
Higher price tag
Large 15.6" FHD display
May be heavier for some users
Ample 16GB RAM
Fast 512GB SSD
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK011DIN with 12Month No-Cost EMI
Immerse yourself in a world of possibilities with the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5. This Intel Core i5 11th Gen laptop boasts a 15.6" FHD IPS display, 16GB RAM, and a rapid 512GB SSD. Windows 11 and Office 2021 enhance your workflow, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader provide added convenience. In Graphite Grey and weighing only 1.66kg, this thin and light laptop is perfect for on-the-go professionals. With a 2-year warranty and 3 months of Game Pass, it's a reliable companion for both work and play.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch
- Processor: Intel Core i3 12th Gen
- Display: 15.6" FHD
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Game Pass: 3 months
- Warranty: 12 months No-Cost EMI
- Weight: 1.63kg
- Color: Arctic Grey
Pros
Cons
Affordable pricing
Entry-level CPU
Adequate 15.6" FHD display
Limited storage (256GB SSD)
8GB RAM for smooth multitasking
3 months Game Pass may be limited
3. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/1Yr Warranty + ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400BRIN
Unleash the power of the ASUS Vivobook 16X, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs processor and a stunning 16" FHD+ display. Boasting 16GB RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, this laptop delivers exceptional performance. Windows 11, Office 2021, and Alexa Built-in enhance your computing experience. With a sleek Silver design, backlit keyboard, and fingerprint sensor, it's a perfect blend of style and functionality. Weighing just 1.88kg, this thin and light laptop is your go-to solution for productivity and entertainment.
Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Display: 15.6" FHD
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Office: Office 2021
- Warranty: 1 Year + ADP
- Weight: 1.6kg
- Color: Cloud Grey
Pros
Cons
AMD Ryzen 5 for good performance
Limited warranty (1 year)
Lightweight and portable
Decent 15.6" FHD display
Generous 8GB RAM
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg), 82FG01H9IN
Experience efficiency and style with the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, this thin and light laptop features a 15.6" FHD display, 8GB RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-installed, ensuring a seamless user experience. With Cloud Grey aesthetics and a weight of just 1.6kg, it effortlessly combines performance and portability. The 1-year warranty with accidental damage protection adds an extra layer of confidence to your purchase. Elevate your daily computing with this reliable and elegant device.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop
- Processor: Intel Core i5 11th Gen
- Display: 15.6" FHD IPS
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Office: Office 2021
- Backlit Keyboard: Yes
- Fingerprint Reader: Yes
- Game Pass: 3 months
- Weight: 1.66kg
- Color: Graphite Grey
Pros
Cons
High-performance i5 CPU
Slightly heavier (1.66kg)
Vibrant 15.6" FHD IPS display
Ample 16GB RAM
Fast 512GB SSD
Windows 11 & Office 2021
5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK0085IN
The ASUS Vivobook 15, powered by Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, is a perfect balance of performance and portability. Featuring a 15.6" FHD display, 8GB RAM, and a swift 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. Windows 11 and Office 2021 provide a modern computing experience. With a sleek Blue design, backlit keyboard, and weighing just 1.70kg, it's a stylish and practical choice for your daily tasks. The 42WHr battery ensures lasting productivity, making it an ideal companion for professionals on the move.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop
- Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Gen
- Display: 15.6" FHD
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Office: Office 2021
- Backlit Keyboard: Yes
- Warranty: 2 Years
- Game Pass: 3 months
- Weight: 1.63kg
- Color: Arctic Grey
Pros
Cons
Balanced i5 12th Gen CPU
Slightly heavier (1.63kg)
15.6" FHD display with Backlit Keyboard
Limited warranty (2 years)
Ample 16GB RAM
Fingerprint reader may vary in accuracy
Fast 512GB SSD
3 months Game Pass may be limited
6. ASUS Vivobook 15, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr/1.70/Blue), X1504ZA-NJ326WS
The ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15 is designed for efficiency, featuring an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and a 15.6" HD display. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it strikes a balance between performance and storage. Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-loaded, enhancing your productivity. The Silver laptop, weighing 1.8kg, is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for added security. The integrated graphics deliver smooth visuals, making it an excellent choice for everyday computing needs. Experience the smart choice in thin and light laptops.
Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop
- Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen
- Display: 15.6" FHD
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Office: Office 2021
- Backlit Keyboard: Yes
- Battery: 42WHr
- Weight: 1.70kg
- Color: Blue
Pros
Cons
Affordable with Intel Core i3
Limited RAM (8GB)
15.6" FHD display
Limited storage (512GB SSD)
Backlit keyboard for usability
Decent battery (42WHr)
7. ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel®Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD+, Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/FingerPrint/Black/1.88kg), X1605ZAB-MB322WS
Immerse yourself in a larger-than-life computing experience with the ASUS Vivobook 16. Powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen processor, this laptop boasts an expansive 16-inch FHD+ display. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures responsive multitasking and swift storage access. Windows 11 and fingerprint sensor technology enhance security and user convenience. Weighing 1.88kg in a sleek Black design, this thin and light laptop offers both style and performance for your daily tasks. Upgrade your computing setup with the ASUS Vivobook 16.
Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel®Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD+, Thin and Light Laptop
- Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen
- Display: 16-inch FHD+
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Fingerprint Sensor: Yes
- Weight: 1.88kg
- Color: Black
Pros
Cons
Large 16-inch FHD+ display
Heavier (1.88kg)
Intel Core i3 for performance
Limited RAM (8GB)
512GB SSD for ample storage
Fingerprint sensor may vary in accuracy
Windows 11 pre-installed
8. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS
Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, this thin and light laptop features a 15.6" FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 512GB SSD. Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-installed, providing a modern computing experience. With a Mixed Black design and weighing just 1.63kg, it combines style with on-the-go convenience. The built-in Alexa adds a touch of smart functionality to elevate your user experience. Upgrade your productivity with the ASUS Vivobook Go 15.
Specifications of ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop
- Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
- Display: 15.6" HD
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Integrated Graphics: Yes
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Office: Office 2021
- Fingerprint Sensor: Yes
- Weight: 1.8kg
- Color: Silver
Pros
Cons
Budget-friendly Celeron CPU
Limited performance for demanding tasks
15.6" HD display
Limited RAM (8GB)
Fingerprint sensor for security
Limited storage (512GB SSD)
9. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs, 16" (40.64 Cms) Fhd+, Thin and Laptop (HDMI/16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Backlit Kb/Fp Sensor/Silver/1.88 Kg), M1603Qa-Mb712Ws
Elevate your computing experience with the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 powered by an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor. Featuring a vibrant 15.6" FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a rapid 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures seamless multitasking and swift storage access. With Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, it's ready for both work and play. The backlit keyboard, 2-year warranty, and 3 months of Game Pass enhance your overall user experience. Weighing just 1.63kg in an Arctic Grey design, it's a versatile and reliable companion for your daily tasks.
Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs, 16" (40.64 Cms) Fhd+, Thin and Laptop
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs
- Display: 16" FHD+
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Office: Office 2021
- Alexa Built-in: Yes
- Backlit Keyboard: Yes
- Fingerprint Sensor: Yes
- Weight: 1.88kg
- Color: Silver
Pros
Cons
Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 CPU
Heavier (1.88kg)
Large 16" FHD+ display
Limited RAM (16GB)
Ample 512GB SSD storage
Fingerprint sensor may vary in accuracy
Windows 11, Office 2021, and Alexa Built-in
10. ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS
Experience optimal performance with the ASUS Vivobook 15, featuring an Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen processor. The 15.6" FHD display provides clear visuals, while 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking and ample storage. With Windows 11, Office 2021, and a backlit keyboard, this laptop combines functionality with style. Weighing just 1.70kg in a vibrant Blue design, it's a perfect blend of portability and performance. The 42WHr battery ensures lasting productivity for professionals on the move, making the ASUS Vivobook 15 an excellent choice for your computing needs. Product Link
Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- Display: 15.6" FHD
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Office: Office 2021
- Alexa Built-in: Yes
- Weight: 1.63kg
- Color: Mixed Black
Pros
Cons
AMD Ryzen 5 for good performance
Limited storage (512GB SSD)
15.6" FHD display
Limited RAM (16GB)
Windows 11, Office 2021, and Alexa Built-in
Mixed Black design
Lightweight and portable
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 i7
|Intel Core i7 11th Gen
|15.6" FHD
|16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 i3
|Intel Core i3 12th Gen
|15.6" FHD
|8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
|Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 Ryzen 5
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|15.6" FHD
|8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 i5
|Intel Core i5 11th Gen
|15.6" FHD IPS
|16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 i5
|Intel Core i5 12th Gen
|15.6" FHD
|16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 15 i3
|Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen
|15.6" FHD
|8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 16 i3
|Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen
|16-inch FHD+
|8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 15 Celeron
|Intel Celeron N4020
|15.6" FHD
|8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 16X Ryzen 7
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs
|16-inch FHD+
|16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Ryzen 5
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
|15.6" FHD
|16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Best overall product
Elevate your computing experience with the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 powered by an Intel Core i7 11th Gen processor. This sleek and powerful laptop boasts a vibrant 15.6" FHD display, providing crystal-clear visuals for both work and entertainment. With a generous 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, multitasking becomes seamless, and storage is never a concern.
The Arctic Grey design adds a touch of sophistication, making it a stylish companion for professionals on the move. Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-installed, ensuring a modern and efficient user experience. Weighing just 1.65kg and backed by a 1-year warranty, this laptop is a perfect blend of performance, style, and reliability. Unleash your productivity with the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 i7.
Best value for money product
Immerse yourself in a cinematic computing experience with the ASUS Vivobook 16. Featuring a large 16-inch FHD+ display and powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen processor, this laptop offers a perfect balance of performance and visual excellence. The 8GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking, while the 512GB SSD provides ample storage for your files and applications.
With a sleek Black design and weighing 1.88kg, the Vivobook 16 is both stylish and portable. The inclusion of a fingerprint sensor adds an extra layer of security to your data. Windows 11 comes pre-installed, offering a user-friendly interface and enhanced features. Elevate your multimedia and computing experience with the ASUS Vivobook 16.
How to find the bes laptop under ₹60000?
Finding the best laptop under ₹60000 requires a systematic approach, considering various factors to ensure that the chosen device meets your specific needs.
Define Your Purpose:
Identify the primary purpose of the laptop. Are you using it for work, gaming, content creation, or general daily tasks? Knowing your primary use will help you prioritize features.
Consider Performance Requirements:
Assess the performance specifications you need. Look for a laptop with a powerful processor, sufficient RAM, and a dedicated graphics card if you plan on gaming or graphic-intensive tasks.
Evaluate Storage Options:
Determine your storage needs. If you require faster data access, consider a laptop with an SSD (Solid State Drive). If you need more storage space, a combination of SSD and HDD (Hard Disk Drive) might be suitable.
Check Display Quality:
Consider the display features such as resolution, color accuracy, and brightness. A good display is crucial, especially if you're involved in tasks that require visual clarity.
Assess Build Quality and Design:
Examine the build quality and design of the laptops you are considering. Consider factors like durability, portability, and aesthetics based on your preferences.
Battery Life:
Evaluate the battery life of the laptops. If you need a device for on-the-go use, longer battery life is essential. Check user reviews for real-world battery performance.
Explore Connectivity Options:
Look at the available ports and connectivity options. Ensure that the laptop has the necessary ports for your peripherals and future expansion.
Read Reviews and User Feedback:
Research and read reviews for the specific laptop models you are interested in. Pay attention to both professional reviews and user feedback to get a well-rounded understanding of the laptop's performance and reliability.
Compare Brands and Models:
Compare different brands and models within your budget. Lenovo and Asus, as well as other reputable brands, offer a variety of laptops in the ₹60000 range, each with its unique features.
Consider After-Sales Service:
Check the after-sales service and warranty support offered by the brand. A good warranty and accessible service centers can be crucial in case you encounter issues with your laptop.
Budget Flexibility:
While your budget is ₹60000, be open to a slight flexibility to accommodate potential deals, discounts, or newer models that might offer better value for money.
Check for Current Offers:
Keep an eye on ongoing promotions, discounts, or special offers. Retailers and online platforms frequently have sales events that could help you get more value for your budget.
FAQs on laptops
Which brand offers better options for storage and memory configurations – Lenovo or Asus?
Do Lenovo and Asus laptops in this range have good battery life for on-the-go usage?
Which brand, Lenovo or Asus, has a better after-sales service and warranty support?
Are there notable differences in build quality and durability between Lenovo and Asus laptops?
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71709022914082