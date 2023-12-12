10 best Vivo phones under 30000: Vivo V29e, Vivo V21 to Vivo Y200, check them out now

10 best Vivo phones under 30000: Over the past few years, the demand for mid-range smartphones has drastically increased due to their exceptional offerings in terms of features and design. Smartphone buyers are more inclined towards buying top smartphones on a budget as these fulfill their need for performance, camera, gaming, multitasking and more. There are several smartphone brands in the market such as Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, and others who constantly bring innovative mid-range smartphones to the market. However, the Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has caught the attention of many buyers by introducing some really eye-catching smartphones. As the Vivo fans are growing, the brand has been introducing various new products in the mid-range segment. Here we take a look at the 10 best Vivo phones under 30000.

If you are someone who is looking for a smartphone upgrade and want to explore different brands then Vivo could be the right choice for you. We have curated a list of the 10 best Vivo phones under 30000 that may come to your liking if you are looking for a device to excel in all aspects of the feature-filled smartphone. Check the list of Vivo phones below.

Vivo phones under 30000

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Vivo V23:

The Vivo V-series smartphone was launched in 2022, in the mid-range segment which caught the eyes of many buyers due to its unique features and advanced specifications. If you are someone who is looking for a decent smartphone that can carry out daily tasks, then Vivo V23 could be the right choice for Vivo phones under 30000.

The smartphone boasts a massive 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. For powerful performance, the smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage to carry all your apps, files, games, etc. The smartphone gives a sleek look with its design and on the back side, it supports a triple camera setup which includes 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a dual front camera of 50MP and 8MP wide angle lens to capture detailed and sharp images so the users can store their memories with family and friends.

Additionally, the Vivo V23 features an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and more. For long lasting experience, the smartphone is backed with a 4200 mAh Lithium Battery which supports 44W fast charging.

B09DKBXCMZ-1

Vivo V29e:

Second on the list of 10 best Vivo phones under 30000 is a newly launched smartphone model that was launched in August with amazing design and feature-filled specifications. If you are looking for the latest generation smartphone in the mid-range segment, then this could be a great choice for you as it is one of the Vivo phones under 30000. The smartphone features a large 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with up to 1300 nit peak brightness. The display boasts up to 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 8GB of expandable RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is available in two attractive color options: Artistic Red and Artistic Blue. In terms of camera specifications, it features a 64MP OIS Night Portrait main camera along with an 8MP wide-angle camera. On the front, it supports a 50 MP Eye AF Selfie camera. For lasting smartphone performance, it is backed by a 5000 mAh battery which supports 44W fast FlashCharge. The smartphone will run on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13. It also features ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB for effective connectivity.

B0CH8LLY58-2

Also read: Oppo phones under 30000: Find the perfect model for yourself from Oppo Reno 11 to Oppo A17k, more

Vivo V21:

The smartphone was launched with an eye-catching design and amazing features which grab your attention for Vivo phones under 30000. Although, the smartphone has been on the market for a long time now, but it has some amazing features which can not be ignored. The Vivo V21 sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ E3 AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate for a great scrolling experience. It has an ultra slim design which has 7.29mm thickness and it only weighs 176 grams. The back of the smartphone features an AG matte glass finish which gives a premium look. The display has an 800nits peak brightness which ensures a great viewing experience during direct sunlight conditions.

The Vivo V21 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. For a lasting performance, it is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports a 33W Flash charger. For photography, the smartphone features a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP OIS Night camera, an 8MP multi-function camera which supports a wide-angle + bokeh sensor and a 2MP super macro camera. On the front, it sports a 44MP selfie camera. All these features have put it on this list of 10 best Vivo phones under 30000.

B08ZJTSM7M-3

Vivo V25:

Vivo announced this mid-range smartphone in September 2022 with attractive colour-changing glass back design and innovative features which grabbed much attention in the smartphone market. The smartphone boasts a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The display sports HDR10+, pixel density of 411ppi which assures sharp and detailed visuals. the display is protected with Schott Xensation Up which resists cuts and scratches.

The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset integrated with ARM Cortex A78 and Cortex A-55 CPUs. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage along with up to 8 GB of extra RAM when you are playing graphics-intensive games or toggling between multiple apps for considerably fast performance. For Photography, It features a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP primary sensor with OIS+EIS stabilization, an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. It also comes with a 50MP Selfie Camera. For lasting performance, it features a 4500 mAh Lithium Battery which supports 44W fast charging.

B0CJCL2STP-4

Vivo V23 Pro:

The smartphone was launched in 2022 along with the Vivo V23. It is the higher-end smartphone of the V-series which comes under Vivo phones under 30000 bracket. The smartphone has various useful features and eye-catching designs that may come to your liking if you are someone who prefers a stylish phone. The smartphone comes with a large 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz to ensure a smooth scrolling experience. For performance, the smartphone is equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to carry all your required applications and data.

In terms of photography, the Vivo V23 Pro features a triple camera setup which includes 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a dual front camera of 50MP and 8MP wide angle lens to capture moments in detail. It is backed by a massive 4300 mAh Lithium Battery which supports 44W fast charging to power up the device quickly. Additionally, it supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and more.

B09DK5WZYM-5

Also read: Top 10 camera phones under 20000: Samsung, iQOO to Redmi, check them all out now

Vivo Y200:

It is also the latest Y-series smartphone launched by Vivo in October 2023 in the mid-range segment. Th Vivo Y200 comes with some attractive features and designs which may come to your liking when considering buying Vivo phones under 30000. The smartphone features a massive 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Capacitive multi-touch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+, 394 ppi of pixel density, and a 900 nits peak brightness level. For performance, the Vivo Y200 is equipped with a 6nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, it features a dual camera setup which consists of a 64MP optical image stabilisation (OIS) main camera and 2MP secondary camera along with a 16MP front camera to capture selfies. Its camera features include Video, photo, portrait, pano, live photo, slo-mo, time-lapse, supermoon, pro, double exposure, and much more. For a lasting experience, the Vivo Y200 is backed with a 4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging for the device to power up quickly. Additionally, the smartphone features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, Built-In GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth for effective connectivity.

B07WFP1K8C-6

Vivo Y17s:

It is another latest Y-series Vivo smartphone which launched in October 2023. The smartphone comes with a unique color and design to lure buyers with its looks. It also features attractive specifications which makes the smartphone stand out. It features a 6.56" inch LCD Capacitive multi-touch display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 269 ppi of pixel density. The smartphone is available in two attractive color options: Forest Green and Glitter Purple.

The Vivo Y17s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal memory to store all your social media apps, games, files, data, and more. In terms of photography, the smartphone features a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. On the front, it comes with an 8MP selfie camera. Its camera features include Rear Flash, Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, 50MP, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, and Documents. For ever-lasting performance, the smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery with 15W of charging support. This is a budget range smartphone which can handle all your daily tasks efficiently and that is what brought it into this list of 10 best Vivo phones under 30000.

B07WD9VLNY-7

Vivo Y27:

The Y-series smartphone was launched in July 2023 with some amazing features and attractive colors. The Vivo Y27 is available in two color options: Burgundy Black and vibrant garden green. It comes with a 6.64-inch FHD+ LCD Sunlight Display for enhanced outdoor display. It comes with a sleek 2.5D glass body design which makes the smartphone look more attractive.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is powered by a powerful Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB internal memory with next-gen extended RAM technology 3.0 to store all your required applications, photos, videos, and more. In terms of security, the smartphone sports unlocking with face access and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to make the smartphone faster and more convenient. For lasting performance, the smartphone features a 5000 mAh battery which supports 44W FlashCharge. For photography, it features a dual camera setup which comes with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera along with an 8MP front camera. Its camera features include Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, 50MP, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, and Documents.

B07WGPKYRC-8

Also read: Top Realme phones under 20000: Affordable powerhouses with impressive features

Vivo Y36:

The smartphone is also a recent of the year which offers great features and functionality to the users. The smartphone comes with a 6.64-inch) FHD+ LCD multi touch capacitive display with up to 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience and great response. The Vivo Y36 comes in two attractive color options: Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold which gives buyers the option to pick the variant based on their style and preference.

The Vivo Y36 is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset for extreme performance coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory to store a variety of applications, photos, videos, files, and more. For capturing moments, it features a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery for lasting performance which supports 44W ultra-fast charging.

B07WGP1S5V-9

Vivo Y56:

And last, but not least, on this list of 10 best Vivo phones under 30000, is the Vivo Y56. Along with multiple Y-series smartphones launched in 2023, it is also one of the latest Vivo phones which comes with some amazing features. The smartphone comes under the mid-range category to meet all the needs of the consumers with its attractive design and performance. The smartphone features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display and sports a flat frame with a 2.5D curve with rounded corners, which is perfect for watching videos on the phone. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

For photography, it features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera at the back. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Its camera features include Super Night camera mode, Bokeh flare portrait, a Professional viewfinder system, and more. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

B07WFPMD64-10

Now that you have checked out the Vivo phones under 30000, did you find any that specifically meets your personal or professional requirements? Before doing anything, you must make sure that you pick the best one that will serve you for years.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!