Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all

Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: When it comes to smartphones, Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has created a niche for itself where it brings affordable smartphones for users who prefer smartphones that are all-rounders and provide good value for money. These smartphones typically do not contain the highest specifications in any aspect, but they innovate the segment enough to bring features that are often daily needs for people. This is how they have become one of the top-selling smartphone brands in India, and they stick to the affordable to medium range price point to serve the tier 2 and 3 population.

Here, we take a look at the Redmi phones under 12000, which essentially covers the entry-level smartphones and the affordable range phones from the company. These phones are characterized by a simple design, good build quality despite lacking any premium material, and a large battery life. These phones also feature a good display, although LCD and all of them carry the 3.5mm headphone jack, which has become a distant memory in premium smartphones. So, let us take a look at the options consumers have in this range, and what they each offer.

What should a buyer look for in affordable smartphones?

In the budget segment, consumers should have a clear opinion on features that are important to them. Are they someone who spends a lot of time on social media, or do they like to play games? Are they a shutterbug who would take pictures throughout the day, or someone who needs a long-lasting battery? Identifying your priorities will help you focus on the features that matter most and avoid unnecessary bells and whistles.

If you're someone who enjoys watching videos and movies on the go, then a larger screen with a high resolution like Full HD (1080p) will provide an immersive viewing experience. However, if portability is your main concern, a smaller screen might be a better fit. Similarly, if you value performance, you should go for a smartphone that has a more powerful processor, but if that is not a concern for you, you can instead opt for other features such as the camera.

Sadly, the budget segment does not come with smartphones that have the best camera, but you can definitely find options that have a better camera setup than others. One thing that should not be overlooked in this segment is the longevity of the smartphone and the battery life.

While aiming for a budget-friendly option, remember not to compromise on features that are crucial to your needs. A good balance between price and essential features like performance, camera quality, and battery life is key to finding the perfect budget smartphone. With careful consideration and a bit of research, you can navigate the budget smartphone maze and find the perfect phone that fits your needs and budget. With that being said, let us take a look at the Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000.

1. Redmi 13C 5G

The newly launched Redmi 13C 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and is the first in our list of Redmi phones under 12000. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection against drops. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Xiaomi has also bumped up the base storage to 128GB, ensuring that even the lowest-variant users don't run out of storage space too easily. And if they do, it can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Users can also take advantage of the virtual RAM feature to expand it to 16GB. On the back, you get an AI dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, whereas there is an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

In terms of looks, the smartphone gets a Star Trail design at the back and is available in three colours - Startrail Black, Startrail Silver, and Startrail Green.

The Redmi 13C 5G gets a side-mounted Quick Unlock fingerprint scanner. All these features are backed by a 5000mAh battery, and the device gets a USB Type-C port at the bottom. There's also 18W fast charging support on the Redmi 13C 5G.

2. Redmi 12 5G

The smartphone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2460p. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. This is the first time Redmi has introduced this processor in this price segment. It is also the global debut of this chipset as every other market has received the MediaTek Helio G88 processor internationally. The smartphone also features a dual 5G SIM card slot.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP front camera. The Redmi 12 5G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with 18W charging support. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR Blaster, and gets a charger in the box.

The smartphones will be available in three color options - Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue. The silver color variant has a glossy finish which refracts light into a rainbow pattern. The smartphone also gets a curved edge glass finish at the back. It officially becomes the second in our list of Redmi phones under 12000.

3. Redmi A2

The Redmi A2 features a 6.52-inch, 720 x 1600 resolution display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 which has a maximum speed of 2.2GHz. It comes with upto 4GB RAM and upto 64GB internal storage. It features an 8MP dual camera and 5MP front camera. It also has a dual LED flash for extra bright photos in low light conditions. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger. The third entry in our list of Redmi phones under 12000 also runs on the Android 13 version.

The sub-Rs. 10000 smartphone also has good connectivity features. It comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as GPS, and GLONASS. The entry level phone also has an inbuilt radio, which has gone missing in many smartphones in today's time. Goes without saying, it also comes with a 3.5mm jack for wired earphones, meaning you can buy a cheap pair of earphones and enjoy listening to long hours of music without worrying about your earphone charging.

The smartphone comes in three color variants. These are Aqua Blue, Classic Black, and Sea Green.

4. Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is another good option in the budget segment. The smartphone was first released only in China and later an Indian version of the smartphone was also released which was different from the global variant. The company said at the time that it made some changes specifically for the Indian consumers. The Redmi Note 11 features the 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a higher refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Brightness levels can go up to 700 nits and there's Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has a mildly updated design with IP53 water resistance rating.

The Redmi Note 11 uses the power efficient Snapdragon 680 chip whereas the Note 11S gets a faster MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. The phone debut with MIUI 13 out of the box, with Android 11 underneath. The phones get NFC, dual speakers, 3.5mm jacks, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phones rely on 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast wired charging.

It sports a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide camera lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The four combine together to provide the camera experience of the smartphone. It should be noted that it is the best camera phone so far in our list of Redmi phones under 12000.

On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera which can record videos in 1080p resolution at 30fps. The smartphone comes in three color options of Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue.

5. Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C is a budget-friendly smartphone with a large 6.71-inch HD+ display and a powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes in configurations with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, expandable by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The 5000mAh battery provides long-lasting power throughout the day. It also has a 10W charger, which is slow, but is a decent option in this price range. Another thing to remember is that like all other Redmi phones under 12000, it also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for all your audio requirements.

It comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, as well as GPS, and GLONASS. The entry level phone also has an inbuilt radio, which has gone missing in many smartphones in today's time.

For photography, the Redmi 12C boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5MP front-facing camera is perfect for capturing selfies. The phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 for Redmi and supports connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. It comes in Graphite Gray, Ocean Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender Purple color options.

6. Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A is based on the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Although it comes with up to 64GB of storage, it supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB) via a dedicated slot. The phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a notch. Unlike the newer Redmi models, this phone launches with the older MIUI 12.5 interface and Xiaomi does not specify what version of Android lies underneath.

In terms of cameras, the phone features a single 13MP camera at the back with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. For selfies, the Redmi 10A gets a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, and GPS/ A-GPS. While the fingerprint sensor is a great new addition over its predecessor, it still retains a microUSB port. You still get the 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery capacity is limited to 5000mAh and it comes with a 10W charger in the box. The smartphones comes in the color options of Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey.

7. Redmi A1

The Redmi A1 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720p resolution. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back with an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photography. The Redmi A1 offers full HD video recording capability. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP shooter in the front.

The Redmi A1 also has dual-sim support. The Redmi A1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with 2GB RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi A1 offers 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, although it uses microUSB port instead of USB Type-C. Redmi A1 also comes with 10W fast charging support. It comes with top-mounted speakers and comes pre-loaded with features such as FM Radio.

The Redmi A1 is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant priced at Rs. 6,499. The Redmi A1 comes in three colours – Light Blue, Light Green and Black.