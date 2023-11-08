Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

Finding a smartphone that can perform all your duties quietly and efficiently requires some effort on your part. You will have to do some research to identify the best one that suits your requirements. This applies even to specializes purposes like photography, gaming, and more. So, if you are someone who is looking for a feature-filled phone that satisfies most of your needs, then worry not because we have curated the list of smartphones for you. Check the all-rounder phones under 40000 to fulfil all your needs.

Techno Phantom X2: The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed with a 5160mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. It features a 64MP RGBW(G+P) OIS main camera and a 32MP selfie camera that will capture amazing pictures.

Samsung Galaxy A54: It sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP sensor. In front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 4 nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 50MP GN5 OIS ultra-sensing main camera and an 8MP macro camera. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is backed with a 5000mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge support.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The Realme phone sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and has 67W SuperVooc charging support. It features a 100MP main camera and a 16MP front camera.

Honor 90: The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved floating AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and has 8GB RAM along with 256GB internal storage. It features a 200MP main camera and a 50MP selfie camera. It comes with a massive 5000mAh battery.