Icon

Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

Looking for all-rounder smartphones? Check phones under Rs.40000 such as Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 14:52 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000 to perform all your tasks efficiently. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000 to perform all your tasks efficiently. (HT Tech)

Finding a smartphone that can perform all your duties quietly and efficiently requires some effort on your part. You will have to do some research to identify the best one that suits your requirements. This applies even to specializes purposes like photography, gaming, and more. So, if you are someone who is looking for a feature-filled phone that satisfies most of your needs, then worry not because we have curated the list of smartphones for you. Check the all-rounder phones under 40000 to fulfil all your needs.

Phones under 40000

Techno Phantom X2: The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed with a 5160mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. It features a 64MP RGBW(G+P) OIS main camera and a 32MP selfie camera that will capture amazing pictures.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BPS3DCC7-1

Samsung Galaxy A54: It sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP sensor. In front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

B0BXCZNH3B-2

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 4 nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 50MP GN5 OIS ultra-sensing main camera and an 8MP macro camera. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is backed with a 5000mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge support.

B07WHSQWLW-3

Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The Realme phone sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and has 67W SuperVooc charging support. It features a 100MP main camera and a 16MP front camera.

B0C787TQX8-4

Honor 90: The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved floating AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and has 8GB RAM along with 256GB internal storage. It features a 200MP main camera and a 50MP selfie camera. It comes with a massive 5000mAh battery.

B0CG128DJK-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 14:45 IST
Home Mobile News Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon