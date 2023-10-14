Poco M6 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO M6 POCO M6 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 15,490 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

POCO M6 Price in India The starting price for the POCO M6 in India is Rs. 15,490. This is the POCO M6 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the POCO M6 in India is Rs. 15,490. This is the POCO M6 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. POCO M6 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Poco M6 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.68 inches (16.97 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 394 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.68 inches (16.97 cm) General Brand POCO

Launch Date November 16, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)

Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 6 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Graphics Adreno 618

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

