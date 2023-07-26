Home Opinion Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Truly next generation or just a Z Fold 4 with a new hinge?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Truly next generation or just a Z Fold 4 with a new hinge?

Samsung’s newest flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been launched, and we think it needed more innovation. Here’s why.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 19:44 IST
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is finally here, and it is safe to say that there isn't much to talk about it. Samsung launched its fifth generation of foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 held in Seoul, South Korea, alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and Tab S9 series. Surprisingly, the event's highlight was the Galaxy Z Flip 5, not the Fold 5. Here's why.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The good

After years of lagging behind its competitors, Samsung has finally caught up with them in terms of hinge design, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 now closes fully without any substantial gap thanks to the Flex Hinge. While most of its specifications are identical to its predecessor, it does get a processor upgrade with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood. This not only gives it a power boost but also increases the battery life, despite having the same battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the near-perfect smartphone for many due to its large inner display, and it negates the need for a tablet in most cases and often, even laptops!

Samsung has also incrementally improved the design and at just 253 grams, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is thinner and lighter than before. While it may be just 10 grams lighter on paper, it can certainly make a difference during real-world usage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The bad

This is where the question arises - has Samsung got too comfortable with its position in the foldable smartphone market? While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets a power upgrade and a new hinge, the rest remains unchanged. It has the same displays, candy-bar form factor, cameras, and construction materials. Perhaps this is why the price remains the same too.

At a hefty $1799, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the most expensive offering by the company and certainly one of the priciest mass-produced smartphones that you can buy right now. Therefore, the lack of any groundbreaking features might be a bit concerning, especially at a time when other brands like Google, Oppo, and Honor are continuously innovating the foldable smartphone market.

Would you call the Galaxy Z Fold 5 a winner? We think it's too soon. While it may be nearly identical to its predecessor on paper, only real-world tests will reveal if the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Flex Hinge is enough to sway buyers away from the competition or keep them from simply going for the cheaper Z Fold 4 (which might get a big discount soon).

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 19:44 IST
