Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5120 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹41,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.69 inches (16.99 cm) Processor Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5120 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro in India is Rs. 41,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro in India is Rs. 41,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 24 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5120 mAh

Display 6.69 inches (16.99 cm) Battery User Replaceable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 120W

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5120 mAh Camera Camera Setup Single

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type OLED

Screen Size 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels General Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Brand Xiaomi

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Model Redmi K70 Pro Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM 8 GB

Processor Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 740

Architecture 64 bit

Processor Fabrication 4 nm Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

