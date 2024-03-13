 Top 5 wireless headphones: From Sony, Bose to Sennheiser, check top deals on Amazon | Wearables News
Discover the top 5 wireless headphones available on Amazon, each offering exceptional sound quality, comfort, and innovative features.

Mar 13 2024
Explore the Best Wireless Headphones for Every Audiophile
Explore the Best Wireless Headphones for Every Audiophile (unsplash)

Top 5 wireless headphones: In today's world, where music and audio play a significant role in our lives, having the right headphones can elevate your listening experience to new heights. With the convenience of wireless technology, you can enjoy your favorite tunes without the hassle of tangled cords. Among the vast array of options available, we've handpicked the top 5 wireless headphones, each offering exceptional sound quality, comfort, and innovative features. From Sony, Bose to Sennheiser, check top deals on Amazon.

Product Ratings Price
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black 4.5/5 ₹ 29,990
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black 4.5/5 ₹ 35,900
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Red 4.6/5 ₹ 19,900
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Blue 4.5/5 ₹ 29,990
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, for iPhone and Android, 40 Hour Battery Life, Extra Bass Tech - Bonus Line USB-C Cable -Black 4.3/5 ₹ 14,999
1. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Price: Rs. 29,990 (14% off)

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones redefine noise cancellation with their advanced technology. Equipped with two processors and eight microphones, they offer unparalleled noise cancellation, ensuring you can immerse yourself fully in your music. The Precise Voice Pickup Technology ensures crystal-clear call quality, while the Integrated Processor V1 delivers magnificent sound quality. With up to 40 hours of battery life and quick charging capability, these headphones are perfect for all-day use. Additionally, their lightweight and comfortable design is ideal for extended listening sessions, making them an ideal choice when it comes to wireless headphones.

 

B09XS7JWHH-1

Also read: Amazon sale 50% off: Top wireless headphones from Sony, Skullcandy available

Specification        Details                    
Brand                   Sony                            
Model NameWH1000XM5/BMIN   
ColourBlack  
 Form Factor  Over Ear  
Connectivity TechnologyWireless 

2. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones

Price: Rs. 35,900

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones provide an immersive listening experience with their spatial audio and CustomTune technology, which tailors the sound to your preferences. These headphones excel in noise cancellation, offering Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode for different listening environments. The built-in microphones ensure crystal-clear calls, and with up to 24 hours of battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted music playback. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity allows for seamless pairing with your devices, and SimpleSync enables synchronization with Bose smart soundbars for personalized TV viewing.

Specification        Details                          
Brand                   Bose                            
Model Name  QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 
ColourBlack
 Form Factor Over Ear 
Connectivity TechnologyWireless  
B0CCZ1L489-2

 

3. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Price: Rs. 19,900

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones deliver high-performance wireless audio with the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. With an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours, these headphones are perfect for everyday use. Fast Fuel technology provides 3 hours of playback with just 5 minutes of charging, ensuring you're never without your music for long. The adjustable fit and comfort-cushioned ear cups make them suitable for extended wear, while the sleek and durable design adds to their appeal. Whether you're on the go or relaxing at home, Beats Solo3 headphones offer premium sound quality and convenience.

Also read: Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 headphones launched; prices start at INR 7,999

Specification            Details                      
Brand                       Beats                            
Model NameSolo3
Colour   Rose Gold      
Form Factor On Ear
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
B07YVY25XD-3

4. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

Price: Rs. 24,990 (29% off)

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones boast maximum audio resolution and signature sound quality, thanks to their audiophile-inspired transducer system and aptX Adaptive technology. With personalized sound customization via the Sennheiser Smart Control App, you can tailor the audio to suit your preferences. These headphones feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation for distraction-free listening and Adjustable Transparency Mode for staying aware of your surroundings. With exceptional comfort and up to 60 hours of playback time, Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are perfect for audiophiles and music enthusiasts alike.

Specification           Details 
Brand Sennheiser 
Model Name Momentum   
Colour  Black-Copper     
Form Factor Over Ear 
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
B0BZP2H373-4

5. Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones

Price: Rs. 14,999 (61% off)

Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones offer a unique audio experience with their patented Crusher Bass technology, delivering powerful and immersive sound. The Audiodo technology in the Skullcandy App analyzes your hearing and adjusts the audio for optimal levels, ensuring personalized sound quality. With Personal Sound customization, you can create a unique sound profile tailored to your ears. These headphones combine style with substance, offering a sleek design and premium audio performance. Whether you're listening to music or watching movies, Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones provide an unparalleled audio experience.

 

B08FCGH2RL-5
Specification           Details                          
Brand                       Skullcandy                      
Model Name Crusher Evo
 ColourBlack  
Form FactorOver Ear 
Connectivity TechnologyWireless  

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 15:55 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets