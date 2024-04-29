Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced; Check discounts on Samsung, OnePlus smartphones and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Amazon has finally revealed the date for the Great Summer Sale and it is commencing on May 2, 2024, in India. The sale will include great deals and discounts on electronics products across several categories including smartphones. The e-commerce platform has revealed a list of discounted smartphones from top brands such as OnePlus, Redmi, Poco, and more. Check out the list of smartphones which will be available at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

List of Best Selling Products

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, several newly launched and popular smartphones will be discounted, giving buyers a chance to grab feature-filled devices at a very reasonable price. According to Amazon, several smartphones such as Redmi 13C, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M34, Xiaomi 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, iQOO Z9, Galaxy S24, Tecno Pova 6 Pro, and more will be discounted during the Amazon sale. The discounted prices and deals on the listed smartphones are yet to be announced.

Amazon has also revealed the bank offers that buyers can take advantage of during the sale. Smartphone buyers can avail 10 per cent discount on credit/debit cards and EMI transactions of ICICI Bank, BOB Card and OneCard. Amazon will also provide exciting exchange offers of up to Rs. 45000 during the sale.

Apart from the listed smartphones, it is also expected that several flagship smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus will also be available at huge discounts. However, the smartphone models are yet to be revealed.

Starting from April 30, the deals on smartphones will be gradually announced. Trakin Tech will reveal the biggest deals of the sale. All the best flagship smartphone deals will be revealed by TechBar on April 30 at 6 PM. Beebom will be revealing discounts on the best mid-range smartphones and TechWiser will reveal discounts on budget smartphones.

There are speculations that the iPhone 15 will also be discounted. Currently, on Amazon, the iPhone 15 is available at Rs. 70999 and on Flipkart, it is available at Rs. 65999. So, we will have to wait and see what the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has to offer.

