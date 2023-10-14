Samsung Galaxy A55 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A55 Samsung Galaxy A55 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1380 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A55 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Samsung Exynos 1380

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v13

Custom UI Samsung One UI

Launch Date February 7, 2024 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid) Performance RAM 6 GB

Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 5 nm

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

