Top 10 Motorola Phones Under 20,000: Smart Features, Smart Prices

The world of smartphones is vast and varied, and finding a phone that suits both your needs and your budget can be a daunting task. Motorola, a pioneer in the mobile industry, has carved a niche for itself by offering devices that not only meet the demands of the modern user but also fit snugly into the budget-conscious segment. These phones are not just affordable; they are packed with features that are usually seen in higher-end models.

When you consider Motorola Phones Under ₹20,000, you're looking at a range that strikes a perfect balance between cost and performance. From sleek designs to powerful processors, these phones offer a plethora of features. High-quality cameras, long-lasting batteries, vibrant displays, and user-friendly interfaces are just a few of the attributes that these Motorola phones boast. They are designed to cater to the needs of everyone, from students and professionals to tech enthusiasts.

One of Motorola's key strengths in this price range is its focus on providing a near-stock Android experience. This ensures smooth performance without the clutter of unnecessary apps and bloatware, a common issue in budget smartphones. Additionally, regular software updates and security patches are a hallmark of Motorola's commitment to keeping your device up-to-date and secure.

Moreover, the brand has been focusing on integrating innovative technologies like fast charging, advanced camera setups, and 5G connectivity in its budget-friendly models. This not only future-proofs the devices but also provides users with an experience that was once limited to premium smartphones.

The Top 10 Motorola Phones Under ₹20,000 are more than just budget-friendly options; they are a blend of innovation, quality, and reliability. This list is aimed at helping you navigate through the choices to find a phone that fits your lifestyle without putting a dent in your wallet.

Motorola G62 5G (8GB, 128GB) (Midnight Gray)

The Motorola G62 5G in Midnight Gray is a sleek and modern smartphone offering the perfect combination of performance and style. The device is 5G-enabled, ensuring you stay ahead with faster internet speeds. Its robust processing power, thanks to the latest chipset, guarantees a smooth user experience. The phone's design is both elegant and ergonomic, making it a joy to hold and use. The large, vivid display provides an immersive experience, whether you're streaming content or browsing the web. Additionally, the advanced camera setup allows you to capture stunning photos and videos. The Motorola G62 5G is an ideal choice for those who want a powerful phone without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Motorola G62 5G (8GB, 128GB) (Midnight Gray)

Display: Full HD+ display

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G processor

Camera: Multi-lens rear camera setup

Battery: Long-lasting battery

OS: Latest Android version

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: Midnight Gray

Pros Cons 5G Connectivity Limited advanced gaming performance Large 8GB RAM Camera performance could be better in low light 128GB Storage, expandable Design might feel basic to some users Smooth performance with Snapdragon processor Might lack some premium features Long-lasting battery life

2. Motorola G14 4G (Pale Lilac, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6.5” ultrawide Full HD+ Display | 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera | Immersive Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Motorola G14 4G in Pale Lilac is a beautifully designed smartphone that combines aesthetics with functionality. It features a 6.5-inch ultrawide Full HD+ display, providing a wide and immersive viewing experience. The 50MP main camera, complemented by a 2MP depth sensor, captures high-quality images with exceptional detail, while the 8MP front camera ensures your selfies are always on point. The phone's 4GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity offer ample space and smooth performance for everyday use. The immersive stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology elevate your audio experience, making it perfect for music and video enthusiasts. With its elegant design, powerful cameras, and superb audio, the Motorola G14 4G is an excellent choice for budget-concious users.

Specifications of Motorola G14 4G (Pale Lilac, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6.5” ultrawide Full HD+ Display |

Display: 6.5-inch ultrawide Full HD+

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 8MP front

Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Battery: Long-lasting

OS: Android

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: Pale Lilac

Pros Cons Ultrawide Full HD+ Display 4G Connectivity (not 5G) High-resolution 50MP Camera RAM could be limiting for heavy multitasking 128GB Storage with expandability Plastic build may not feel premium Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Moderate processor for gaming Elegant Pale Lilac design

3. Motorola Moto G8 Plus Phone (Cosmic Blue, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM)

The Motorola Moto G8 Plus in Cosmic Blue is a stylish and efficient smartphone designed for the modern user. Featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it delivers smooth performance and adequate space for apps and media. The vibrant and sharp display brings visuals to life, enhancing your viewing experience. The phone's camera system, including a dedicated action cam, allows for creative photography and videography, making it perfect for capturing life's moments. Its elegant cosmic blue finish adds a touch of sophistication. The Moto G8 Plus also boasts a long-lasting battery, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day. This phone is ideal for those seeking a blend of functionality, style, and affordability.

Specifications of Motorola Moto G8 Plus Phone (Cosmic Blue, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM)

Display: Full HD+ display

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

Processor: Octa-core processor

Camera: Triple rear camera setup

Battery: Long-lasting battery

OS: Android

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: Cosmic Blue

Pros Cons Triple rear camera setup Limited to 4GB of RAM Vibrant Full HD+ display 64GB Storage might be less for heavy users Stylish Cosmic Blue finish Not 5G compatible Long-lasting battery life Moderate processor speed User-friendly interface Lacks high refresh rate display

4. MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

The MOTOROLA G60 provides excellent performance. Featuring 6 GB of RAM and a generous 128 GB of internal storage, this device is designed to cater to the needs of power users and multimedia enthusiasts. Its large, crisp display is perfect for consuming media, and the 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth, lag-free experience. The 108MP ultra-high resolution sensor camera captures stunning photos with incredible detail, while the 32MP selfie camera is ideal for capturing perfect portraits. The Motorola G60 stands out for its robust battery life, making it ideal for extended use without the need for frequent charging. With its sleek design and powerful features, the MOTOROLA G60 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-performing smartphone at a reasonable price.

Specifications of MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Display: Large HD+ display with a high refresh rate

RAM/Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 108MP main camera

Battery: Large battery capacity

OS: Android

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: Moonless

Pros Cons 108MP Ultra-high Resolution Camera Bulkier design Large 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage Display may not be as vibrant as AMOLED High Refresh Rate Display Not 5G enabled Long Battery Life Camera bump might be obtrusive Robust Build Quality Slightly heavier than other models

5. Motorola G72 (6GB, 128GB) (Polar Blue)

The Motorola G72 in Polar Blue, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, offers ample space and seamless multitasking capabilities. The standout feature is its high-resolution OLED display, which brings a visual feast to your eyes, perfect for streaming videos and gaming. The phone's triple camera setup, with a high megapixel count, ensures crisp, clear photos and videos in various lighting conditions. The sleek and slim design of the G72, along with its eye-catching Polar Blue finish, makes it a stylish accessory. Its large battery capacity and efficient power management provide long-lasting performance, ensuring that you stay connected throughout your day. The Motorola G72 is an ideal choice for users looking for a high-quality smartphone experience without a hefty price tag.

Specifications of Motorola G72 (6GB, 128GB) (Polar Blue)

Display: High-resolution OLED display

RAM/Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: Triple camera system

Battery: Long-lasting battery

OS: Android

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: Polar Blue

Pros Cons High-resolution OLED Display Lacks 5G connectivity 6GB RAM, Good for Multitasking Camera performance underwhelming in low light Elegant Polar Blue Design Processor not ideal for high-end gaming Ample Storage with 128GB Build quality feels less premium Good Battery Life

6. Motorola G40 4G (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6.78 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD Display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Octa Core 2.3 GHz Processor | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP REAR Camera | 16MP Front Camera

The Motorola G40 4G in Dynamic Gray is a stylish smartphone, designed to deliver an exceptional user experience. It boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos, along with smooth multitasking capabilities. The device features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display, offering stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Octa Core 2.3 GHz Processor, the G40 ensures efficient and speedy performance, whether you're gaming, streaming, or just browsing. The triple rear camera setup, led by a 64MP main sensor, captures detailed and vibrant photos, while the 16MP front camera is ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Specifications of Motorola G40 4G (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6.78 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD Display

Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD

RAM/Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Octa Core 2.3 GHz

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front

Battery: Long-lasting

OS: Android

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: Dynamic Gray

Pros Cons Large 6.78-inch FHD+ Display Lacks 5G support Powerful Snapdragon 732G Processor Slightly bulky design High-Quality 64MP Triple Camera Battery life could be better 6GB RAM for Smooth Performance No wireless charging Stylish Dynamic Gray Finish Not water-resistant

7. Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

The Motorola E7 Power in Tahiti Blue offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your apps and media. The phone's 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display ensures vivid and immersive visuals, ideal for browsing and streaming content. Its rear-mounted dual camera system, including a 13MP primary sensor, captures clear and vibrant photos, while the 2MP macro lens allows for detailed close-ups. The front-facing 5MP camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. The standout feature of the E7 Power is its massive 5000mAh battery, offering extended usage without the need for frequent charging. The phone's water-repellent design makes it durable and practical for everyday use. With its user-friendly interface and solid performance, the Motorola E7 Power is an excellent choice for those needing an efficient smartphone without spending a fortune.

Specifications of Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Display: 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Camera: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: Tahiti Blue

Pros Cons Large 5000mAh Battery Limited to 4GB RAM 13MP Primary Camera Basic display resolution Water-Repellent Design Not ideal for heavy gaming 64GB Storage, Expandable Lacks fast charging Affordable Price Point Basic design aesthetics

8. Motorola Moto G32 | 8GB 128GB | Mineral Grey

The Motorola Moto G32 comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth operation and plenty of space for all your digital needs. The device features a vibrant 6.5-inch Max Vision FHD+ display, offering crisp and clear visuals, perfect for streaming and gaming. The 50MP triple camera system allows you to capture stunning photos and videos in high definition, while the 8MP front camera ensures your selfies are sharp and clear. The Moto G32 also boasts a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, providing all-day power on a single charge. Its stylish design and powerful features make it an ideal choice for just anyone.

Specifications of Motorola Moto G32 | 8GB 128GB | Mineral Grey

Display: 6.5-inch Max Vision FHD+

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 50MP triple camera system

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: Mineral Grey

Pros Cons High RAM (8GB) for Smooth Multitasking Not 5G Compatible 128GB Storage, Expandable Moderate camera performance Crisp FHD+ Display Battery life could be improved 50MP Triple Camera System Standard design, lacks uniqueness Long-Lasting Battery Moderate processor speed

9. Motorola g82 5G (6GB, 128GB) (White Lily)

The Motorola g82 5G in White Lily combines elegance and cutting-edge technology together. The phone features a stunning 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth and vibrant visuals, which is a delight for media consumption and gaming. The 50MP triple camera system provides versatility for all your photography needs, from detailed landscapes to portrait shots, while the 16MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies. The g82 5G is also equipped with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, ensuring that you stay connected throughout the day. The device's elegant White Lily finish adds a touch of sophistication, making it a stylish companion for your daily life. This smartphone is a great choice for users seeking a blend of style, performance, and the latest 5G connectivity.

Specifications of Motorola g82 5G (6GB, 128GB) (White Lily)

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ with 120Hz refresh rate

RAM/Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 50MP triple camera system

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: White Lily

Pros Cons 5G Connectivity Slightly higher price point 120Hz High Refresh Rate Display Average battery performance 50MP Triple Camera Setup Not the most powerful processor in segment 6GB RAM for Efficient Performance Plastic build may not feel premium Elegant White Lily Finish No wireless charging

10. Motorola Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB,sercomtel, Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue)

The Motorola Moto g51 5G in Indigo Blue is a dynamic and contemporary smartphone. It is perfect for those who want to experience 5G technology without overspending. This Motorola phone under ₹20,000 features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance and adequate space for your essential apps and media. The phone boasts a large 6.8-inch Max Vision display, providing an expansive and immersive viewing experience with crisp, vibrant visuals. Its triple camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, captures high-quality photos and videos, making it great for photography enthusiasts. The front-facing camera ensures your selfies are always social media-ready. The g51 5G's long-lasting battery life, coupled with its fast-charging capability, means you can stay connected and entertained all day long. Its durable design and attractive Indigo Blue finish make it both a reliable and stylish choice for a mid-range 5G smartphone.

Specifications of Motorola Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB,sercomtel, Internal Memory-64GB

Display: 6.8-inch Max Vision display

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Camera: 50MP triple camera setup

Battery: Long-lasting

OS: Android

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Color: Indigo Blue

3 Best features for you

Phone Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Motorola G62 5G (8GB, 128GB) (Midnight Gray) 5G Connectivity 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking 128GB Internal Storage Motorola G14 4G (Pale Lilac, 4GB, 128GB) 50MP High-Resolution Camera Ultrawide Full HD+ Display Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Motorola Moto G8 Plus (Cosmic Blue, 64GB) Triple Camera Setup Long-Lasting Battery Unique Cosmic Blue Finish MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128GB) (6GB RAM) 108MP Ultra-High Resolution Camera Large HD+ Display with High Refresh 6GB RAM for Enhanced Performance Motorola G72 (6GB, 128GB) (Polar Blue) High-Resolution OLED Display Triple Camera System Sleek Polar Blue Design Motorola G40 4G (Dynamic Gray, 6GB, 128GB) Snapdragon 732G Octa Core Processor 64MP Triple Rear Camera 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD Display Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64GB) 5000mAh Battery 13MP Primary Sensor 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ Display Motorola Moto G32 (8GB 128GB) (Mineral Grey) 50MP Triple Camera System 6.5-inch Max Vision FHD+ Display 8GB RAM for Superior Performance Motorola g82 5G (6GB, 128GB) (White Lily) 5G Enabled 50MP Triple Camera System 6.6-inch Full HD+ Display Motorola Moto g51 5G (4GB, 64GB) (Indigo) 5G Connectivity 50MP Triple Camera Setup 6.8-inch Max Vision Display

Best overall product

The Motorola G62 5G, with its 8GB RAM, offers seamless multitasking capabilities, making it ideal for users who juggle between apps, games, and media without experiencing any lag. The 128GB of internal storage ensures that there is ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos, with room to spare.

The 5G connectivity is the highlight, providing blazing-fast internet speeds that are perfect for streaming high-definition content, online gaming, and quick downloads. The device sports a modern and elegant look in its Midnight Gray finish, appealing to those who value both aesthetics and functionality.

The camera system on the G62 5G is capable of capturing stunning photos and videos, ensuring that all your moments are recorded in high quality. The large display offers vibrant colours and crisp details, enhancing your viewing experience whether you're watching movies or browsing the web. Additionally, the long-lasting battery means you can use the phone throughout the day without worrying about running out of charge. The Motorola G62 5G stands out as a perfect blend of performance, style, and connectivity, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade to a 5G device.

Best value for money product

The Motorola G72 in Polar Blue combines powerful features with a stunning design. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM, ensuring efficient and smooth performance across all tasks. The 128GB internal storage provides plenty of room for all your apps, photos, and videos, reducing the need for external storage solutions.

What sets the G72 apart is its high-resolution OLED display, which brings visuals to life with exceptional clarity and vibrant colours. This makes it a fantastic device for media consumption, offering an immersive experience whether you're watching movies, playing games, or browsing photos.

The triple camera system on the G72 allows you to capture every detail of your life in stunning clarity. From wide landscapes to intimate portraits, the camera setup is versatile and user-friendly. The elegant Polar Blue finish of the phone adds a touch of sophistication and style, making it a device that performs well and looks good. The long-lasting battery ensures that you can use the phone all day without the need for frequent charging. The Motorola G72 is an ideal choice for users who seek a balance between high-quality features and a sleek, modern design.

How to find the best Motorola phones under ₹ 20,000?

Finding the best Motorola phone under ₹20,000 involves considering several factors that align with your needs and preferences. The first step is to assess your primary usage requirements. Are you looking for a phone with a strong camera setup, a long-lasting battery, or a smooth gaming experience? Understanding your primary needs will help narrow down your options. Motorola offers a range of phones in this segment, each excelling in different areas such as photography, battery life, or performance.

Once you have a clear idea of your requirements, the next step is to delve into the specifications. For camera enthusiasts, look for models with higher megapixel counts, multiple camera setups, and specific features like night mode or wide-angle shots. If battery life is your priority, focus on models with larger battery capacities and fast-charging capabilities. Performance-oriented users should pay attention to processor types, RAM, and storage options, ensuring smooth operation and ample space for apps and media.

Another important aspect to consider is Motorola's software and update support. The company is known for offering a near-stock Android experience, which means less bloatware and a more user-friendly interface. Additionally, check for the frequency of software updates and security patches, as these are crucial for maintaining the phone's performance and security over time. Reviews and user feedback can provide valuable insights into how well the phone performs in real-world scenarios and how diligent Motorola is with updates for that particular model.

Lastly, comparing prices and looking for the best deals is essential. Prices can fluctuate based on sales, e-commerce discounts, and special promotions. Watch online marketplaces, official Motorola stores, and local electronics retailers for the best prices. Also, consider reading expert reviews and watching comparison videos to understand how each phone stacks up against others in the same range. By carefully considering these aspects, you can find the best Motorola phone under ₹20,000 that meets your requirements and offers great value for money.