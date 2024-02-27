 Top 10 Motorola Phones Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000: Smart Features, Smart Prices | Mobile News

Top 10 Motorola Phones Under 20,000: Smart Features, Smart Prices

Explore our expert-picked list of the Top 10 Motorola Phones under 20,000. Get insights on the latest models offering high-quality cameras, long-lasting batteries, and innovative technology, all within a budget-friendly range.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
Updated on: Feb 27 2024, 18:08 IST
Motorola presents a range of smartphones that blend affordability with high-end features, making technology accessible to everyone. This comprehensive guide delves into the Top 10 Motorola Phones Under 20,000, a segment where Motorola has consistently excelled, offering smart features at smart prices. This list is a testament to Motorola's commitment to providing quality smartphones that cater to the needs of a diverse consumer base.

The world of smartphones is vast and varied, and finding a phone that suits both your needs and your budget can be a daunting task. Motorola, a pioneer in the mobile industry, has carved a niche for itself by offering devices that not only meet the demands of the modern user but also fit snugly into the budget-conscious segment. These phones are not just affordable; they are packed with features that are usually seen in higher-end models.

When you consider Motorola Phones Under 20,000, you're looking at a range that strikes a perfect balance between cost and performance. From sleek designs to powerful processors, these phones offer a plethora of features. High-quality cameras, long-lasting batteries, vibrant displays, and user-friendly interfaces are just a few of the attributes that these Motorola phones boast. They are designed to cater to the needs of everyone, from students and professionals to tech enthusiasts.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One of Motorola's key strengths in this price range is its focus on providing a near-stock Android experience. This ensures smooth performance without the clutter of unnecessary apps and bloatware, a common issue in budget smartphones. Additionally, regular software updates and security patches are a hallmark of Motorola's commitment to keeping your device up-to-date and secure.

Moreover, the brand has been focusing on integrating innovative technologies like fast charging, advanced camera setups, and 5G connectivity in its budget-friendly models. This not only future-proofs the devices but also provides users with an experience that was once limited to premium smartphones.

The Top 10 Motorola Phones Under 20,000 are more than just budget-friendly options; they are a blend of innovation, quality, and reliability. This list is aimed at helping you navigate through the choices to find a phone that fits your lifestyle without putting a dent in your wallet.

 

  1. Motorola G62 5G (8GB, 128GB) (Midnight Gray)
B0BNKJYHTQ-1

The Motorola G62 5G in Midnight Gray is a sleek and modern smartphone offering the perfect combination of performance and style. The device is 5G-enabled, ensuring you stay ahead with faster internet speeds. Its robust processing power, thanks to the latest chipset, guarantees a smooth user experience. The phone's design is both elegant and ergonomic, making it a joy to hold and use. The large, vivid display provides an immersive experience, whether you're streaming content or browsing the web. Additionally, the advanced camera setup allows you to capture stunning photos and videos. The Motorola G62 5G is an ideal choice for those who want a powerful phone without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Motorola G62 5G (8GB, 128GB) (Midnight Gray)

  • Display: Full HD+ display
  • RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G processor
  • Camera: Multi-lens rear camera setup
  • Battery: Long-lasting battery
  • OS: Latest Android version
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: Midnight Gray

Pros

Cons

5G ConnectivityLimited advanced gaming performance
Large 8GB RAMCamera performance could be better in low light
128GB Storage, expandableDesign might feel basic to some users
Smooth performance with Snapdragon processorMight lack some premium features
Long-lasting battery life 

2. Motorola G14 4G (Pale Lilac, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6.5” ultrawide Full HD+ Display | 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera | Immersive Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos

B0CGNXJSHT-2

The Motorola G14 4G in Pale Lilac is a beautifully designed smartphone that combines aesthetics with functionality. It features a 6.5-inch ultrawide Full HD+ display, providing a wide and immersive viewing experience. The 50MP main camera, complemented by a 2MP depth sensor, captures high-quality images with exceptional detail, while the 8MP front camera ensures your selfies are always on point. The phone's 4GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity offer ample space and smooth performance for everyday use. The immersive stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology elevate your audio experience, making it perfect for music and video enthusiasts. With its elegant design, powerful cameras, and superb audio, the Motorola G14 4G is an excellent choice for budget-concious users.

Specifications of Motorola G14 4G (Pale Lilac, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6.5” ultrawide Full HD+ Display |

  • Display: 6.5-inch ultrawide Full HD+
  • RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 8MP front
  • Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Battery: Long-lasting
  • OS: Android
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: Pale Lilac

Pros

Cons

Ultrawide Full HD+ Display4G Connectivity (not 5G)
High-resolution 50MP CameraRAM could be limiting for heavy multitasking
128GB Storage with expandabilityPlastic build may not feel premium
Stereo Speakers with Dolby AtmosModerate processor for gaming
Elegant Pale Lilac design 

3. Motorola Moto G8 Plus Phone (Cosmic Blue, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM)

B0834T6PNQ-3

The Motorola Moto G8 Plus in Cosmic Blue is a stylish and efficient smartphone designed for the modern user. Featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it delivers smooth performance and adequate space for apps and media. The vibrant and sharp display brings visuals to life, enhancing your viewing experience. The phone's camera system, including a dedicated action cam, allows for creative photography and videography, making it perfect for capturing life's moments. Its elegant cosmic blue finish adds a touch of sophistication. The Moto G8 Plus also boasts a long-lasting battery, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day. This phone is ideal for those seeking a blend of functionality, style, and affordability.

 

Specifications of Motorola Moto G8 Plus Phone (Cosmic Blue, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM)

  • Display: Full HD+ display
  • RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • Processor: Octa-core processor
  • Camera: Triple rear camera setup
  • Battery: Long-lasting battery
  • OS: Android
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: Cosmic Blue

Pros

Cons

Triple rear camera setupLimited to 4GB of RAM
Vibrant Full HD+ display64GB Storage might be less for heavy users
Stylish Cosmic Blue finishNot 5G compatible
Long-lasting battery lifeModerate processor speed
User-friendly interfaceLacks high refresh rate display

4. MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

B09XR5C3MX-4

The MOTOROLA G60 provides excellent performance. Featuring 6 GB of RAM and a generous 128 GB of internal storage, this device is designed to cater to the needs of power users and multimedia enthusiasts. Its large, crisp display is perfect for consuming media, and the 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth, lag-free experience. The 108MP ultra-high resolution sensor camera captures stunning photos with incredible detail, while the 32MP selfie camera is ideal for capturing perfect portraits. The Motorola G60 stands out for its robust battery life, making it ideal for extended use without the need for frequent charging. With its sleek design and powerful features, the MOTOROLA G60 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-performing smartphone at a reasonable price.

Specifications of MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

  • Display: Large HD+ display with a high refresh rate
  • RAM/Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Camera: 108MP main camera
  • Battery: Large battery capacity
  • OS: Android
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: Moonless

Pros

Cons

108MP Ultra-high Resolution CameraBulkier design
Large 6GB RAM and 128GB StorageDisplay may not be as vibrant as AMOLED
High Refresh Rate DisplayNot 5G enabled
Long Battery LifeCamera bump might be obtrusive
Robust Build QualitySlightly heavier than other models

5. Motorola G72 (6GB, 128GB) (Polar Blue)

B0BNKJR7X7-5

The Motorola G72 in Polar Blue, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, offers ample space and seamless multitasking capabilities. The standout feature is its high-resolution OLED display, which brings a visual feast to your eyes, perfect for streaming videos and gaming. The phone's triple camera setup, with a high megapixel count, ensures crisp, clear photos and videos in various lighting conditions. The sleek and slim design of the G72, along with its eye-catching Polar Blue finish, makes it a stylish accessory. Its large battery capacity and efficient power management provide long-lasting performance, ensuring that you stay connected throughout your day. The Motorola G72 is an ideal choice for users looking for a high-quality smartphone experience without a hefty price tag.

Specifications of Motorola G72 (6GB, 128GB) (Polar Blue)

  • Display: High-resolution OLED display
  • RAM/Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Camera: Triple camera system
  • Battery: Long-lasting battery
  • OS: Android
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: Polar Blue

Pros

Cons

High-resolution OLED DisplayLacks 5G connectivity
6GB RAM, Good for MultitaskingCamera performance underwhelming in low light
Elegant Polar Blue DesignProcessor not ideal for high-end gaming
Ample Storage with 128GBBuild quality feels less premium
Good Battery Life 

6. Motorola G40 4G (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6.78 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD Display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Octa Core 2.3 GHz Processor | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP REAR Camera | 16MP Front Camera

B09DG851NK-6

The Motorola G40 4G in Dynamic Gray is a stylish smartphone, designed to deliver an exceptional user experience. It boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos, along with smooth multitasking capabilities. The device features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display, offering stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Octa Core 2.3 GHz Processor, the G40 ensures efficient and speedy performance, whether you're gaming, streaming, or just browsing. The triple rear camera setup, led by a 64MP main sensor, captures detailed and vibrant photos, while the 16MP front camera is ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Specifications of Motorola G40 4G (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6.78 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD Display

  • Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD
  • RAM/Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front
  • Battery: Long-lasting
  • OS: Android
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: Dynamic Gray

Pros

Cons

Large 6.78-inch FHD+ DisplayLacks 5G support
Powerful Snapdragon 732G ProcessorSlightly bulky design
High-Quality 64MP Triple CameraBattery life could be better
6GB RAM for Smooth PerformanceNo wireless charging
Stylish Dynamic Gray FinishNot water-resistant

7. Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

B08XQYFBM7-7

The Motorola E7 Power in Tahiti Blue offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your apps and media. The phone's 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display ensures vivid and immersive visuals, ideal for browsing and streaming content. Its rear-mounted dual camera system, including a 13MP primary sensor, captures clear and vibrant photos, while the 2MP macro lens allows for detailed close-ups. The front-facing 5MP camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. The standout feature of the E7 Power is its massive 5000mAh battery, offering extended usage without the need for frequent charging. The phone's water-repellent design makes it durable and practical for everyday use. With its user-friendly interface and solid performance, the Motorola E7 Power is an excellent choice for those needing an efficient smartphone without spending a fortune.

Specifications of Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

  • Display: 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+
  • RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • Camera: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: Android
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: Tahiti Blue

Pros

Cons

Large 5000mAh BatteryLimited to 4GB RAM
13MP Primary CameraBasic display resolution
Water-Repellent DesignNot ideal for heavy gaming
64GB Storage, ExpandableLacks fast charging
Affordable Price PointBasic design aesthetics

8. Motorola Moto G32 | 8GB 128GB | Mineral Grey

B0CMTTHXQV-8

The Motorola Moto G32 comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth operation and plenty of space for all your digital needs. The device features a vibrant 6.5-inch Max Vision FHD+ display, offering crisp and clear visuals, perfect for streaming and gaming. The 50MP triple camera system allows you to capture stunning photos and videos in high definition, while the 8MP front camera ensures your selfies are sharp and clear. The Moto G32 also boasts a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, providing all-day power on a single charge. Its stylish design and powerful features make it an ideal choice for just anyone.

Specifications of Motorola Moto G32 | 8GB 128GB | Mineral Grey

  • Display: 6.5-inch Max Vision FHD+
  • RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Camera: 50MP triple camera system
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: Android
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: Mineral Grey

Pros

Cons

High RAM (8GB) for Smooth MultitaskingNot 5G Compatible
128GB Storage, ExpandableModerate camera performance
Crisp FHD+ DisplayBattery life could be improved
50MP Triple Camera SystemStandard design, lacks uniqueness
Long-Lasting BatteryModerate processor speed

9. Motorola g82 5G (6GB, 128GB) (White Lily)

B0BSGMG4KC-9

The Motorola g82 5G in White Lily combines elegance and cutting-edge technology together. The phone features a stunning 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth and vibrant visuals, which is a delight for media consumption and gaming. The 50MP triple camera system provides versatility for all your photography needs, from detailed landscapes to portrait shots, while the 16MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies. The g82 5G is also equipped with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, ensuring that you stay connected throughout the day. The device's elegant White Lily finish adds a touch of sophistication, making it a stylish companion for your daily life. This smartphone is a great choice for users seeking a blend of style, performance, and the latest 5G connectivity.

Specifications of Motorola g82 5G (6GB, 128GB) (White Lily)

  • Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ with 120Hz refresh rate
  • RAM/Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Camera: 50MP triple camera system
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: Android
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: White Lily

Pros

Cons

5G ConnectivitySlightly higher price point
120Hz High Refresh Rate DisplayAverage battery performance
50MP Triple Camera SetupNot the most powerful processor in segment
6GB RAM for Efficient PerformancePlastic build may not feel premium
Elegant White Lily FinishNo wireless charging

10. Motorola Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB,sercomtel, Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue)

B09SZG7JPN-10

The Motorola Moto g51 5G in Indigo Blue is a dynamic and contemporary smartphone. It is perfect for those who want to experience 5G technology without overspending. This Motorola phone under 20,000 features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance and adequate space for your essential apps and media. The phone boasts a large 6.8-inch Max Vision display, providing an expansive and immersive viewing experience with crisp, vibrant visuals. Its triple camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, captures high-quality photos and videos, making it great for photography enthusiasts. The front-facing camera ensures your selfies are always social media-ready. The g51 5G's long-lasting battery life, coupled with its fast-charging capability, means you can stay connected and entertained all day long. Its durable design and attractive Indigo Blue finish make it both a reliable and stylish choice for a mid-range 5G smartphone.

Specifications of Motorola Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB,sercomtel, Internal Memory-64GB

  • Display: 6.8-inch Max Vision display
  • RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • Camera: 50MP triple camera setup
  • Battery: Long-lasting
  • OS: Android
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Color: Indigo Blue

Pros

Cons

5G ConnectivitySlightly higher price point
120Hz High Refresh Rate DisplayAverage battery performance
50MP Triple Camera SetupNot the most powerful processor in segment
6GB RAM for Efficient PerformancePlastic build may not feel premium
Elegant White Lily FinishNo wireless charging

3 Best features for you

Phone Model

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

Motorola G62 5G (8GB, 128GB) (Midnight Gray)5G Connectivity8GB RAM for smooth multitasking128GB Internal Storage
Motorola G14 4G (Pale Lilac, 4GB, 128GB)50MP High-Resolution CameraUltrawide Full HD+ DisplayStereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Motorola Moto G8 Plus (Cosmic Blue, 64GB)Triple Camera SetupLong-Lasting BatteryUnique Cosmic Blue Finish
MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128GB) (6GB RAM)108MP Ultra-High Resolution CameraLarge HD+ Display with High Refresh6GB RAM for Enhanced Performance
Motorola G72 (6GB, 128GB) (Polar Blue)High-Resolution OLED DisplayTriple Camera SystemSleek Polar Blue Design
Motorola G40 4G (Dynamic Gray, 6GB, 128GB)Snapdragon 732G Octa Core Processor64MP Triple Rear Camera6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD Display
Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64GB)5000mAh Battery13MP Primary Sensor6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ Display
Motorola Moto G32 (8GB 128GB) (Mineral Grey)50MP Triple Camera System6.5-inch Max Vision FHD+ Display8GB RAM for Superior Performance
Motorola g82 5G (6GB, 128GB) (White Lily)5G Enabled50MP Triple Camera System6.6-inch Full HD+ Display
Motorola Moto g51 5G (4GB, 64GB) (Indigo)5G Connectivity50MP Triple Camera Setup6.8-inch Max Vision Display

Best overall product

The Motorola G62 5G, with its 8GB RAM, offers seamless multitasking capabilities, making it ideal for users who juggle between apps, games, and media without experiencing any lag. The 128GB of internal storage ensures that there is ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos, with room to spare.

The 5G connectivity is the highlight, providing blazing-fast internet speeds that are perfect for streaming high-definition content, online gaming, and quick downloads. The device sports a modern and elegant look in its Midnight Gray finish, appealing to those who value both aesthetics and functionality.

The camera system on the G62 5G is capable of capturing stunning photos and videos, ensuring that all your moments are recorded in high quality. The large display offers vibrant colours and crisp details, enhancing your viewing experience whether you're watching movies or browsing the web. Additionally, the long-lasting battery means you can use the phone throughout the day without worrying about running out of charge. The Motorola G62 5G stands out as a perfect blend of performance, style, and connectivity, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade to a 5G device.

 

Best value for money product

The Motorola G72 in Polar Blue combines powerful features with a stunning design. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM, ensuring efficient and smooth performance across all tasks. The 128GB internal storage provides plenty of room for all your apps, photos, and videos, reducing the need for external storage solutions.

What sets the G72 apart is its high-resolution OLED display, which brings visuals to life with exceptional clarity and vibrant colours. This makes it a fantastic device for media consumption, offering an immersive experience whether you're watching movies, playing games, or browsing photos.

The triple camera system on the G72 allows you to capture every detail of your life in stunning clarity. From wide landscapes to intimate portraits, the camera setup is versatile and user-friendly. The elegant Polar Blue finish of the phone adds a touch of sophistication and style, making it a device that performs well and looks good. The long-lasting battery ensures that you can use the phone all day without the need for frequent charging. The Motorola G72 is an ideal choice for users who seek a balance between high-quality features and a sleek, modern design.

How to find the best Motorola phones under 20,000?

Finding the best Motorola phone under 20,000 involves considering several factors that align with your needs and preferences. The first step is to assess your primary usage requirements. Are you looking for a phone with a strong camera setup, a long-lasting battery, or a smooth gaming experience? Understanding your primary needs will help narrow down your options. Motorola offers a range of phones in this segment, each excelling in different areas such as photography, battery life, or performance.

Once you have a clear idea of your requirements, the next step is to delve into the specifications. For camera enthusiasts, look for models with higher megapixel counts, multiple camera setups, and specific features like night mode or wide-angle shots. If battery life is your priority, focus on models with larger battery capacities and fast-charging capabilities. Performance-oriented users should pay attention to processor types, RAM, and storage options, ensuring smooth operation and ample space for apps and media.

Another important aspect to consider is Motorola's software and update support. The company is known for offering a near-stock Android experience, which means less bloatware and a more user-friendly interface. Additionally, check for the frequency of software updates and security patches, as these are crucial for maintaining the phone's performance and security over time. Reviews and user feedback can provide valuable insights into how well the phone performs in real-world scenarios and how diligent Motorola is with updates for that particular model.

Lastly, comparing prices and looking for the best deals is essential. Prices can fluctuate based on sales, e-commerce discounts, and special promotions. Watch online marketplaces, official Motorola stores, and local electronics retailers for the best prices. Also, consider reading expert reviews and watching comparison videos to understand how each phone stacks up against others in the same range. By carefully considering these aspects, you can find the best Motorola phone under 20,000 that meets your requirements and offers great value for money.

FAQs on Motorola phones under 20,000

Are Motorola phones under 20,000 good for gaming?

While they might not match the performance of high-end gaming phones, many Motorola models under 20,000 offer decent processors and adequate RAM to handle casual gaming. For more intense gaming, you might experience some limitations in graphics and processing speed.

How are Motorola phones' camera capabilities within this budget?

Motorola has made significant improvements in camera technology, even in its budget segment. You can expect features like multiple camera setups, including wide-angle and macro lenses, decent low-light performance, and various photography modes. However, for professional-grade photography, higher-end models might be more suitable.

Do Motorola phones under 20,000 support fast charging?

Yes, many Motorola models in this price range support fast charging, which is a great feature to have for users who are often on-the-go and need quick battery top-ups.

Will I get regular Android updates in these Motorola phones?

Motorola is known for providing regular Android updates, especially in their recent models. However, the frequency and duration of updates can vary based on the model.

Are these Motorola phones 5G enabled?

As the technology becomes more mainstream, Motorola is beginning to introduce 5G capabilities in some of its phones under 20,000. However, availability might vary, and it's advisable to check the specifications of the individual model.

How is the build quality and design of Motorola phones in this price range?

Motorola phones under 20,000 generally feature a sleek and durable design. They often come with a plastic or glass back and a sturdy frame, offering a premium feel. The brand focuses on ergonomic designs, making the phones comfortable to hold and use.
