Lava Blaze Curve 5G review: A budget phone with a sleek design, vibrant display and more

Lava Blaze Curve 5G review: Lava, a prominent Indian smartphone brand, has recently unveiled its newest addition to the Blaze series, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G. This smartphone's entry in the sub-20K smartphone market, is set to intensify competition. Priced at Rs. 17999, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G is budget-friendly, but it also adds value by bringing a plethora of features housed within a sleek design. In fact, featuring an ergonomic 3D curved design, the phone stands out. In our review, we'll delve into the various features and enhancements to find out how well all these specs actually translated into performance.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Review: Design and Build Quality

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G stands out with its unique curved screen design. Unlike other flat-screen phones, it's got a sleek look with a smooth matte finish. Instead of a camera island on the back, the cameras are neatly placed individually.

The best part is the curved OLED screen on the front, which is shielded by glass protection. The phone's frame is made of plastic, which might not be the best, but it's what you'd expect in this price range. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G looks slim, measuring 8.8mm thick, and weighs 189 grams.

On the bottom of the phone, you'll find the SIM tray, speaker grille, and a USB type-C port. The volume and power buttons are on the right side, and there's a fast in-display fingerprint reader. In the box, you'll find a case, a USB Type-C charger, a USB Type-C cable, and a USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack converter. There are speaker grilles at both the bottom and top, but the latter is just for show- the actual speaker is located beneath the earpiece. Despite this arrangement, the audio quality from both speakers is excellent, with Dolby Atmos support and decent volume levels. Overall, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G has a classy design and feels sturdy.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Review: Display

I'm really impressed by the Lava Blaze Curve 5G's curved display– it gives the phone a sleek look. It is eye-ball grabbing! The way the back panel seamlessly blends into the display adds to its high-end feel. Plus, having an optical in-display fingerprint scanner is a nice touch.

The phone's 6.72-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz is awesome for watching videos or playing games. While the bezels aren't the thinnest, they're still pretty good. The colours really pop thanks to the display's peak brightness of 800 nits, making everything look vibrant.

Watching movies or shows on this phone is a blast, especially since it's got Widevine L1 certification. That means you can stream content in up to FHD resolution on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Netflix.

But there are a couple of downsides especially accidental touches on the edge of the screen leading to unwanted stuff being toggled, which can be annoying. Also, the screen could have been a bit brighter in direct sunlight.

On the bright side, having a curved screen on a phone at this price point is pretty cool. It feels nice that budget-conscious buyers can get a taste of flagship-level technology without breaking the bank. It's a neat feature that doesn't compromise on functionality.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Review: Camera

When it comes to the camera setup on the Lava Blaze Curve 5G, it's a mixed bag. You've got a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro unit. For everyday use, it's okay, but nothing extraordinary. In good lighting conditions, the camera does well with colours, but sometimes it tends to overexpose, resulting in blurry pictures.

The ultrawide lens gives you a wider perspective, but there's some distortion and loss of sharpness. The main 64MP camera takes its time to process shots, and even then, the quality doesn't quite match up to other phones in this price range.

I had some trouble with the portrait mode- it just wouldn't work no matter how many times I tried, which was frustrating. On the bright side, the selfie camera with its 32MP sensor does a decent job with facial details and skin tones.

Overall, Lava needs to step up its game in the camera department. It's not just about the numbers; it's about delivering quality shots, especially in today's world where social media rules.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Performance and Battery Life

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, along with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. With these specs, everyday tasks like browsing the web and using social media apps feel smooth and responsive. Even light gaming is handled well, without any noticeable lag.

One thing I really appreciate is the phone's clean software experience. It comes with Android 13 right out of the box, and Lava promises two years of OS upgrades. The interface feels familiar and easy to use, and there's no unnecessary bloatware slowing things down. The 120Hz refresh rate adds to the premium feel of the device, making everything look smooth and fluid. Plus, I haven't encountered any heating issues during my daily use.

However, when it comes to heavier games like BGMI and Asphalt 9, the phone does struggle a bit. You might notice occasional frame drops, especially during longer gaming sessions. But overall, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G offers a great experience for its price point, with solid performance and reliable connectivity.

When it comes to battery life, you can count on the Lava Blaze Curve to keep up with your daily activities. Whether you're snapping photos, playing games, scrolling through social media, or making calls, this phone consistently lasts until bedtime with about 25-30 percent battery left. For most people, that means it's a phone you can go two days without charging. And when it does need a boost, the included 33W fast charger does the job quickly, fully charging the 5,000mAh battery in around an hour.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Review: Verdict

In my review of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G, I find it excels in delivering an enjoyable multimedia experience and satisfactory performance for casual gaming. The curved screen is a standout feature, though it occasionally presents minor touch sensitivity issues. While the battery life meets expectations, there's room for enhancement in the camera department. For those prioritizing functionality over top-tier camera capabilities, this device presents a compelling choice. However, if superior camera performance is a priority, alternatives like the Redmi Note 13 5G, realme 11 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M34 5G may be worth considering. Nevertheless, if you value aesthetics, premium build, clean software, and long battery life at an affordable price point, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G would be an appealing option.