Acer Predator Helios 500 Ph517 52 (nh.qcnsi.001) Laptop (core I9 11th Gen/64 Gb/1 Tb 2 Tb Ssd/windows 10/16 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

 Acer Predator Helios 500 Ph517 52 (nh.qcnsi.001) Laptop (core I9 11th Gen/64 Gb/1 Tb 2 Tb Ssd/windows 10/16 Gb)
Acer Predator Helios 500 PH517 52 NH QCNSI 001 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 442,605 in India with Intel Core i9-11980HK (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 500 PH517 52 NH QCNSI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 500 PH517 52 NH QCNSI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
Abyssal Black
2 TB
Acer Predator Helios 500 PH517-52 (NH.QCNSI.001) Laptop (Core I9 11th Gen/64 GB/1 TB 2 TB SSD/Windows 10/16 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Predator Helios 500 PH517 52 NH QCNSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 442,605.  It comes in the following colors: Abyssal Black. The status of Acer Predator Helios 500 PH517 52 NH QCNSI 001 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

17.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

2 TB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Acer Predator Helios 500 Ph517 52 Nh Qcnsi 001 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
2
Battery
10
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    330 W

  • Display Size

    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Ultra HD IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology High-Brightness (SDR mode 480 nits / HDR mode 1000 nits) High Color Gamut (DCI-P3 100%) Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD Intergrated Mini LED Technology. Supporting Frame rate 120Hz and HDR 1000

  • Pixel Density

    255 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Thickness

    35.3 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Model

    PH517-52 (NH.QCNSI.001)

  • Colour

    Abyssal Black

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

  • Weight

    3.9 Kg weight

  • Memory Layout

    1*64 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    64 GB

  • Sound Technologies

    DTS X:Ultra Audio, featuring optimized Bass

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

  • Video Recording

    1080

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i9-11980HK (11th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

  • Clockspeed

    3.3 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    16 GB

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    103-/104-/107-key FineTip RGB Per-Key keyboard, individually Linear Switch MagForce replaceable keys in WASD with independent standard numeric keypad, international language support

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    2 TB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024

