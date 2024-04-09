Dell XPS 14, XPS 16, Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus launched in India with AI features- All the details

Dell has announced the launch of its latest consumer laptops in India with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The laptops, Dell XPS 14, XPS 16, Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus are AI-enabled consumer PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, which aims to deliver “major advancement in improving computing experiences for professionals, creators, gamers, and students.”

At launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India said, “We're focused on being the leading consumer PC provider for the AI era with new AI-enabled lineups that are more intuitive, efficient, and adaptable for everyone.”

Dell laptops launched in India

Dell calls the XPS 16 its “most powerful XPS laptop ever”, equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics which help it deliver up to 45% more performance than its predecessor, the Dell XPS 15. On the other hand, the XPS 14 comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, enabling video editing, file exporting, and content creation through AI-enabled apps. Both laptops feature Microsoft's new Copilot key, which makes the AI assistant just a press of a button away.

The Alienware m16 R2 caters to gamers with features such as up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It is 15% smaller than its predecessor while boasting a design with more efficient airflow and a larger trackpad. The Alienware m16 R2 has a 240Hz QHD+ screen and comes with a Stealth key which turns on a quiet mode, reducing fan speed noise and turning off backlighting for use in classrooms.

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus also comes equipped with AI features like auto framing which keeps you centered during video chats and AI-enabled noise reduction. It sports a 2.2K display and has an ExpressCharge feature which charges the battery to 80% in less than 60 minutes.

Price in India

The XPS 16 (9640) starts at Rs. 2,99,990, while the XPS 14 (9440) starts at Rs. 1,99,990. The Alienware m16 R2 range begins at Rs. 1,49,999 and the Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) starts at Rs. 105,999.

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is already available for purchase from Dell.com, DES, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets, while the Alienware m16 R2 can be purchased starting April 9. The XPS 14 and XPS 16 will go on sale on April 25 in the country.

