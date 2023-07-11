Asus Vivobook 15 X515ja Ej522ts Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ522TS Laptop Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ522TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 45,889 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/4 2/4 3/4 View all Images View all Images 4/4 Key Specs Price ₹45,889 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.8 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ522TS Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ522TS Laptop in India is Rs. 45,889. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Asus Vivobook 15 X515ja Ej522ts Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 2 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W Display Details Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Type LED

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) General Information Weight 1.8 Kg weight

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Brand Asus

Thickness 19.9 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Type 64-bit

Model X515JA-EJ522TS

Colour Grey Memory Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4

Capacity 8 GB

Memory Slots 1 Multimedia Speakers Built-in Speakers

Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No

Video Recording 720p HD

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes

In-built Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Version 4.1 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Clock-speed 1.0 Ghz

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports Microphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

USB 3.0 slots 1

USB 2.0 slots 2

USB Type C 1

Headphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

