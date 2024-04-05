Macbook Air M1 gets huge discount on Flipkart: This may be the best time to buy the Apple laptop

Want a laptop upgrade? Then what's better than owning an Apple Macbook Air? While the Macbook comes under a premium range device, Flipkart is offering a massive discount and offers which will reduce the price to around Rs.50000. Shocking right? Currently, the Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 is available at a hefty discount which will significantly reduce the price of the laptop. Therefore, you can buy an Apple device at a very reasonable price. Check deals and discounts available on Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 on Flipkart.

Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 discount

Originally, the Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 was priced at Rs.99990. However, Flipkart is offering a 22 percent discount which has reduced the price to Rs.76990. This is not it! You can further reduce the price of the laptop by availing bank and exchange offers.

Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 bank and exchange offers

You can get Flat Rs.2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 6 and 9 months tenure with a minimum transaction value of Rs.50000. You can also get Flat Rs.3500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 12 months tenure with a minimum transaction value of Rs.50000.

While using exchange offers, you can get up to Rs.33000 off. However, you will have to exchange your old laptop device to get a discount on the Macbook Air Apple M1. Note that the exchange value will be based on your laptop's model and working conditions.

Why should you buy a Macbook Air Apple M1?

The Macbook features a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display. The device is powered by an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU to carry out complex tasks. The Macbook Air Apple M1 offers 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage to store all your apps, tools, files, and others. The laptop is backed by a 49.9Wh battery which supports 20W USB-C type charging.

