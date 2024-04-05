 Macbook Air M1 gets huge discount on Flipkart: This may be the best time to buy the Apple laptop | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC News Macbook Air M1 gets huge discount on Flipkart: This may be the best time to buy the Apple laptop

Macbook Air M1 gets huge discount on Flipkart: This may be the best time to buy the Apple laptop

Flipkart is offering a massive price cut on the Apple Macbook Air M1. Check out the deals and discounts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 13:17 IST
Icon
Apple Macbook Air M1
Grab the Apple Macbook Air M1 at a reasonable price from Flipkart. (Amazon)
Apple Macbook Air M1
Grab the Apple Macbook Air M1 at a reasonable price from Flipkart. (Amazon)

Want a laptop upgrade? Then what's better than owning an Apple Macbook Air? While the Macbook comes under a premium range device, Flipkart is offering a massive discount and offers which will reduce the price to around Rs.50000. Shocking right? Currently, the Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 is available at a hefty discount which will significantly reduce the price of the laptop. Therefore, you can buy an Apple device at a very reasonable price. Check deals and discounts available on Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 on Flipkart.

Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 discount

Originally, the Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 was priced at Rs.99990. However, Flipkart is offering a 22 percent discount which has reduced the price to Rs.76990. This is not it! You can further reduce the price of the laptop by availing bank and exchange offers.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
B08N5T6CZ6-1

Also read: Apple may soon offer ‘topographic maps' on iPhone, Macbook: What is it and all details

Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 bank and exchange offers

You can get Flat Rs.2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 6 and 9 months tenure with a minimum transaction value of Rs.50000. You can also get Flat Rs.3500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 12 months tenure with a minimum transaction value of Rs.50000.

Also read: Apple launches next-gen 13-inch and 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 chip

While using exchange offers, you can get up to Rs.33000 off. However, you will have to exchange your old laptop device to get a discount on the Macbook Air Apple M1. Note that the exchange value will be based on your laptop's model and working conditions.

Why should you buy a Macbook Air Apple M1?

The Macbook features a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display. The device is powered by an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU to carry out complex tasks. The Macbook Air Apple M1 offers 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage to store all your apps, tools, files, and others. The laptop is backed by a 49.9Wh battery which supports 20W USB-C type charging.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 13:16 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 5: Chance to nab exciting weapon skins, avatars and more!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 5: Evo Vault Event now live, check rewards
GTA V
5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode for free roam adventures
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets