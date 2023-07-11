Infinix Inbook X1 Pro Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 47,999 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹47,999 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 256 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.48 Kg weight (Light-weight) See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Infinix Inbook X1 Pro Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Po

Power Supply 65 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Features Full HD IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 Maximum Brightness 300 nits Colour Gamut 100% sRGB Viewing Angle 178 degrees Display

Touchscreen No

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Type LED General Information Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Model INBook X1 Pro

Dimensions(WxDxH) 323.5 x 219.5 x 16.3 mm

Weight 1.48 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Brand Infinix

Colour Black

Thickness 16.3 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Type 64-bit Memory Memory Slots 1

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Video Recording 720p HD

Webcam Yes

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone Networking Wi-Fi Version 5

Bluetooth Version 5.1

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)

Clockspeed 1.2 Ghz Peripherals Keyboard Full-size Chiclet Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Backlit Keyboard Yes

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports USB 3.0 slots 2

Usb Type C 1

Microphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 2

Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes Storage SSD Capacity 256 GB

