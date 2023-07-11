Apple Macbook Pro 16 Ultrabook (apple M1 Max/32 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Monterey) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook is a macOS Monterey laptop, speculated price is Rs 300,000 in India with Apple M1 Max Processor and RAM.

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Price in India The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 300,000. It comes in the following colors: Space Grey. Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook (Apple M1 Max/32 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS Monterey) (512 GB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,16.2 Inches (41.15 cm) Display Size)

Apple Macbook Pro 16 Ultrabook Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 140 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Po Display Details Pixel Density 254 ppi

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Display Resolution 3456 x 2234 Pixels

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Size 16.2 Inches (41.15 cm)

Display Features Diagonal Liquid Retina XDR Wide color (P3) True Tone technology Display General Information Operating System macOS Monterey

Weight 2.2 Kg weight

Model MacBook Pro 16

Thickness 16.8 Millimeter thickness

Brand Apple

Colour Space Grey Memory Memory Slots 1

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x32 Gigabyte

Capacity 32 GB Multimedia Webcam Yes

Speakers High-fidelity Six-speaker Sound System With Force-cancelling Woofers,Wide stereo sound

Video Recording 1080p HD

In-built Microphone Yes

Sound Technologies Support for Spatial Audio when Playing Music or Video with Dolby Atmos on built-in Speakers

Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No

Microphone Type Studio quality Three-mic Array with High Signal-to-noise Ratio and Directional Beamforming Networking Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Processor Apple M1 Max Peripherals Pointing Device Force Touch Trackpad for Precise Cursor Control and Pressure-sensing Capabilities; Enables Force Clicks, Accelerators, pressure-sensitive Drawing and Multi-Touch Gestures

Keyboard Magic Keyboard

Backlit Keyboard Yes Ports USB Type C 3

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

