Apple Iphone 16 Pro Max Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 95,990 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹95,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.25 inches (15.88 cm) Processor Apple A16 Bionic Rear Camera 13 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Front Camera 13 MP Battery 4700 mAh Operating System iOS v16 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple Iphone 16 Pro Max Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.25 inches (15.88 cm)

Front Camera 13 MP

Battery 4700 mAh

Rear Camera 13 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP

Processor Apple A16 Bionic Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 4700 mAh

USB Type-C No

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 13 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 450 ppi

Screen Size 6.25 inches (15.88 cm)

Display Type OLED General Brand Apple

Launch Date October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System iOS v16 Multimedia Audio Jack Lightning

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic

RAM 6 GB

CPU Hexa Core (3.464 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)

Graphics Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)

Fabrication 4 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor No Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

