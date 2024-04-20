 iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro: Apple to make these 6 big upgrades to its most expensive iPhones in 2024 | Mobile News

iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro: Apple to make these 6 big upgrades to its most expensive iPhones in 2024

Waiting for the iPhone 16 Pro model to launch? Check out the comparison between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro to know the expected upgrades.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 20 2024, 07:30 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro
icon View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro: Know what Apple is planning for the iPhone 16 Pro models. (REUTERS)

iPhone 15 Pro model debuted in September 2023, now in a few months we will be seeing the new generation of Apple iPhone. While the launch of iPhone 16 is months away, the leaks have given us an idea about what Apple may announce during the launch. If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 16 Pro, then you must have clarity over the upgrades from its predecessor. Let's check out if it is worth waiting for the new generation of Apple iPhone or simply check what is expected to feature.

iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro

Design: While the iPhone 16 standard model is expected to get vertical camera placement, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to remain similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, there is an addition of a new Capture Button and it may also receive bigger dimensions.

Display: iPhone 15 Pro models were launched in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. However, the iPhone 16 Pro model may receive a larger display with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch. The new models may also feature an OLED display with brighter micro-lens technology.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?


Camera: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a Sony IMX-903 main camera sensor which is improved than the iPhone 15 Pro Max's Sony IMX-803 main camera sensor. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro may get a telephoto camera with a larger sensor. While the tetraprism design, optical image stabilization, and autofocus 3D sensor shift may remain similar to the predecessor. Lastly, another upgrade is expected to be the 48MP ultra-wide camera from the 12MP ultra-wide camera.


Performance: The iPhone 16 Pro models is expected to feature a new A18 Pro chip, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro models are powered by the A17 Pro chip. The upcoming iPhone Pro models may receive an enhanced neural engine to support AI features. Additionally, it may support Snapdragon X75 5G modem and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.


Battery: The iPhone 15 Pro has a 3274 mAh battery and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4422 mAh battery. Now, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a 3355 mAh battery and the iPhone 16 Pro may get a 4676 mAh battery. Additionally, the wire charging support may increased from 25W to 40W.

Software: Lastly, the major upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro models would be the iOS 18 operating system which will support several AI features. The iPhone 16 models may also receive device-exclusive AI features. However, the iPhone 15 Pro model will also support iOS 18 and some of the AI features.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 07:30 IST
Trending: iphone 16 pro launch: apple may offer 256gb storage for the base model- all the details samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 14 at 33,400 after discount on amazon: know full offer details iphone 16 launch: 6 big changes apple plans to make in 2024 iphone 16 pro to get 4 important camera upgrades: what to expect from apple's most expensive smartphone in 2024 google pixel 8a may come in four colour options; check launch date, specs and more iphone 14 price drops on amazon: check latest deals and offers iphone 15 vs samsung galaxy s24: which smartphone offers faster 5g speeds? ookla reveals google may launch pixel 9 pro fold instead of pixel fold 2: know what’s coming realme teases new narzo series smartphone: check what’s coming, expected features, price and more
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro: Apple to make these 6 big upgrades to its most expensive iPhones in 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: From main protagonists to supporting figures, all the key characters in Grand Theft Auto 6
GTA 6: From main protagonists to supporting figures, all the key characters in Grand Theft Auto 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: SCAR Ring event bring menacing weapon skins!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update rolled out, know what’s new
GTA 6 trailer: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City
GTA 6: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: OB44 update brings exciting changes!

Best Deals For You

Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
Oppo F23
10 Best Oppo phones under 25000: Performance without the premium price
iQOO 12
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1
10 best laptops under 1 lakh: ASUS, Dell to Apple, here is a Christmas gift guide for you

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets