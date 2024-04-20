iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro: Apple to make these 6 big upgrades to its most expensive iPhones in 2024

iPhone 15 Pro model debuted in September 2023, now in a few months we will be seeing the new generation of Apple iPhone. While the launch of iPhone 16 is months away, the leaks have given us an idea about what Apple may announce during the launch. If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 16 Pro, then you must have clarity over the upgrades from its predecessor. Let's check out if it is worth waiting for the new generation of Apple iPhone or simply check what is expected to feature.

iPhone 15 Pro VS iPhone 16 Pro

Design: While the iPhone 16 standard model is expected to get vertical camera placement, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to remain similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, there is an addition of a new Capture Button and it may also receive bigger dimensions.

Display: iPhone 15 Pro models were launched in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. However, the iPhone 16 Pro model may receive a larger display with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch. The new models may also feature an OLED display with brighter micro-lens technology.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?



Camera: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a Sony IMX-903 main camera sensor which is improved than the iPhone 15 Pro Max's Sony IMX-803 main camera sensor. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro may get a telephoto camera with a larger sensor. While the tetraprism design, optical image stabilization, and autofocus 3D sensor shift may remain similar to the predecessor. Lastly, another upgrade is expected to be the 48MP ultra-wide camera from the 12MP ultra-wide camera.



Performance: The iPhone 16 Pro models is expected to feature a new A18 Pro chip, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro models are powered by the A17 Pro chip. The upcoming iPhone Pro models may receive an enhanced neural engine to support AI features. Additionally, it may support Snapdragon X75 5G modem and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.



Battery: The iPhone 15 Pro has a 3274 mAh battery and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4422 mAh battery. Now, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a 3355 mAh battery and the iPhone 16 Pro may get a 4676 mAh battery. Additionally, the wire charging support may increased from 25W to 40W.

Software: Lastly, the major upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro models would be the iOS 18 operating system which will support several AI features. The iPhone 16 models may also receive device-exclusive AI features. However, the iPhone 15 Pro model will also support iOS 18 and some of the AI features.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!