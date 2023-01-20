 Apple Iphone 13 512gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone 13 512GB

    Apple iPhone 13 512GB

    Apple iPhone 13 512GB is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 109,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor, 3227 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 13 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 13 512GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    9
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36533/heroimage/146988-v2-apple-iphone-13-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36533/images/Design/146988-v2-apple-iphone-13-512gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36533/images/Design/146988-v2-apple-iphone-13-512gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36533/images/Design/146988-v2-apple-iphone-13-512gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36533/images/Design/146988-v2-apple-iphone-13-512gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹109,900
    512 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    12 MP
    3227 mAh
    iOS v15
    Apple iPhone 13 512GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone 13 512GB price in India starts at Rs.109,900. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 13 512GB is Rs.90,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 13 512gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 3227 mAh
    • 12 MP
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 3227 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • F1.6
    Design
    • 146.7 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Blue, Green, Pink, Red, Starlight, Midnight
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
    • 173 grams
    • 71.5 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • Yes
    • 86.89 %
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 800 nits
    • OLED
    • 457 ppi
    • 19.5:9
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes
    • 1170 x 2532 pixels
    General
    • iPhone 13 512GB
    • No
    • iOS v15
    • Apple
    • September 17, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Lightning
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.19 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    • 5 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Apple A15 Bionic
    • 13.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • NVMe
    • 512 GB
    Apple Iphone 13 512gb