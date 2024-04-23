Apple iPhone 15 price cut on Flipkart- Check discount offers and latest deals

If you've been eyeing the Apple iPhone 15, now might be the perfect time to make that purchase. Flipkart's ongoing sale brings a massive discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15, making it more affordable than ever. Besides, there are additional bank discounts and exchange offers that further sweeten the deal.

iPhone 15 at Its Lowest Price on Flipkart

The iPhone 15 128GB model is now available at its lowest-ever price on Flipkart, thanks to a flat discount of ₹13,991. Originally priced at ₹79,990, the smartphone is now selling at an attractive price of ₹65,999.

Bank Discount Offer

On top of the flat discount, Flipkart is offering an additional ₹3,500 instant discount for Bank of Baroda cardholders. With this offer, the iPhone 15 can be yours for just ₹62,999.

Exchange Offer: More Savings Await

If you have an old smartphone lying around, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 15 through Flipkart's exchange offer. For instance, exchanging an iPhone 12 can fetch you up to ₹20,000 off, bringing down the effective price to as low as ₹32,999.

However, even without the exchange offer, the iPhone 15 priced at ₹62,999 remains the most affordable deal we've seen for this phone.

Highlight Features of iPhone 15

Dynamic Island Feature: The iPhone 15 introduces the Dynamic Island feature that bubbles up alerts and Live Activities. Whether it's a call, ride tracking, or flight status, you won't miss anything important while multitasking.

Innovative Design: The iPhone 15 boasts a durable colour-infused glass and aluminium design that is splash, water, and dust resistant. Its Ceramic Shield front is more durable than any other smartphone glass. Moreover, the 6.1" Super Retina XDR display offers up to 2x brightness in sunlight compared to the iPhone 14.

Impressive Camera Capabilities: Equipped with a 48MP main camera, the iPhone 15 captures high-resolution photos with incredible detail. The 2x optical-quality telephoto lens allows for perfect close-up shots, making photography even more enjoyable.

With its impressive features, innovative design, and the current discounts on Flipkart, the iPhone 15 proves to be a compelling choice for smartphone buyers. Whether you're looking to upgrade or switch to an Apple device, the ongoing sale offers an excellent opportunity to get the iPhone 15 at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals!

