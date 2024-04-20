iPhone to get AI power: Apple is planning to release these features with iOS 18 update

Apple is expected to reveal its AI features for iPhones and the iOS 18 update at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10, 2024. Over the past few years, the company has been building its AI features to enter the race with other smartphone brands such as Samsung, Google, and others. Now, the time is not so far when we will be experiencing top-notch AI features in iPhone models. Based on leaks and speculation AI features will be integrated into iPhone by the iOS 18 update. Therefore, check out the expected feature of the upcoming iOS 18.

iPhone to get these features with iOS 18 update

According to leaks, Apple is planning to revamp Siri entirely with a large language model and it is expected to become a smarter “virtual assistant.” Siri will also be trained to conduct complex tasks such as the leading chatbot ChatGPT such as auto writing in iMessage. Apple analyst Mark Gurman earlier reported that Apple has been in talks with the leading companies to use cloud computing AI features such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Baidu's Ernie Bot. However, recently Gurman highlighted, “ Gurman said, “As the world awaits Apple's big AI unveiling on June 10, it looks like the initial wave of features will work entirely on device.”

Additionally, we may also see AI features integrated into iPhone apps such as Safari, iPhone Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and more. Apple is also rumoured to bring AI tools for Xcode to provide more ease to the developers. It will enable them to write codes and build apps without any blockage or challenges. To know more about what Apple is planning for its AI move, we will have to wait till the WWDC event to have a glimpse of what might feature in the upcoming iPhone 16 models. It is also rumoured that some of the AI features would be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro models, due to greater hardware compatibility. But, keep in mind that this information is based on leaks.

