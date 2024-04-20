 iPhone to get AI power: Apple is planning to release these features with iOS 18 update | Mobile News

iPhone to get AI power: Apple is planning to release these features with iOS 18 update

Apple is speculated to announce its AI features for iPhone with iOS 18. Check out the rumoured AI features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 20 2024, 08:00 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
iPhone to get AI power: Apple is planning to release these features with iOS 18 update
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
iPhone to get AI power: Apple is planning to release these features with iOS 18 update
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
iPhone to get AI power: Apple is planning to release these features with iOS 18 update
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
iPhone to get AI power: Apple is planning to release these features with iOS 18 update
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
iPhone to get AI power: Apple is planning to release these features with iOS 18 update
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
iPhone to get AI power: Apple is planning to release these features with iOS 18 update
icon View all Images
iOS 18 will be launched with AI features, check details on what to expect on your iPhone. (AP)

Apple is expected to reveal its AI features for iPhones and the iOS 18 update at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10, 2024. Over the past few years, the company has been building its AI features to enter the race with other smartphone brands such as Samsung, Google, and others. Now, the time is not so far when we will be experiencing top-notch AI features in iPhone models. Based on leaks and speculation AI features will be integrated into iPhone by the iOS 18 update. Therefore, check out the expected feature of the upcoming iOS 18.

iPhone to get these features with iOS 18 update

According to leaks, Apple is planning to revamp Siri entirely with a large language model and it is expected to become a smarter “virtual assistant.” Siri will also be trained to conduct complex tasks such as the leading chatbot ChatGPT such as auto writing in iMessage. Apple analyst Mark Gurman earlier reported that Apple has been in talks with the leading companies to use cloud computing AI features such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Baidu's Ernie Bot. However, recently Gurman highlighted, “ Gurman said, “As the world awaits Apple's big AI unveiling on June 10, it looks like the initial wave of features will work entirely on device.”

Additionally, we may also see AI features integrated into iPhone apps such as Safari, iPhone Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and more. Apple is also rumoured to bring AI tools for Xcode to provide more ease to the developers. It will enable them to write codes and build apps without any blockage or challenges. To know more about what Apple is planning for its AI move, we will have to wait till the WWDC event to have a glimpse of what might feature in the upcoming iPhone 16 models. It is also rumoured that some of the AI features would be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro models, due to greater hardware compatibility. But, keep in mind that this information is based on leaks.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 08:00 IST
