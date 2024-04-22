 iPhone 16 may get on-device LLM support for generative AI: Know all details about what Apple is planning with iOS 18 | Mobile News

iPhone 16 may get on-device LLM support for generative AI: Know all details about what Apple is planning with iOS 18

Apple is planning to develop its own large language model (LLM) which means the upcoming AI features will run on-device. Know what the Apple analyst said.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Apr 22 2024, 08:41 IST
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 may get on-device LLM support for generative AI
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 may get on-device LLM support for generative AI
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 may get on-device LLM support for generative AI
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 may get on-device LLM support for generative AI
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 may get on-device LLM support for generative AI
Apple to reveal its AI strategies at the WWDC 2024 event in June. Check details. (REUTERS)

Apple has been reported to work on several AI features with the iOS 18 update. Over the past few months, the company was also reported to be in talks with leading companies such as Google, OpenAI, and Baidu to leverage their AI technology for Apple's upcoming devices. Now, a new rumour claims that Apple is developing its in-house large language model (LLM) to bring generative AI features. This move is expected to support the company's privacy commitments. Know what Apple analysts said about the brewing company's plans.

Apple's in-house LLM coming soon

According to Mark Gurman's report, Apple may be developing its own LLM to support the speculated generative AI features. This means that the AI features will run on-device and not on cloud services. Gurman said, “all indications suggest that it will be entirely on-device. That means the technology is powered by the processor inside the iPhone, rather than in the cloud.” However, there is also a catch, it is speculated that Apple's AI tools may be less powerful or capable of doing complex tasks than other leading cloud-based rivals. But to refine its services, the company may leverage the technology from other AI providers such as Google to bring top-notch AI strategy to the market.

Apple is planning for on-device AI features to provide faster services and maintain their privacy. Additionally, the company is expected to focus on how the upcoming AI features and tools will help users in conducting their day-to-day tasks. More about the company's AI goals will be revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference which is scheduled for June 10. During the event, the company is expected to unveil the iOS 18, major software upgrades and AI features which will give us a clear picture of what may come to the iPhone 16 models.

Note that the above-mentioned information is based on speculation, therefore, we must wait until June to confirm what Apple has been planning all this time and if the rumours are true.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 08:41 IST
