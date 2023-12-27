Apple Macbook Air Mwtj2hn/a Ultrabook (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos Catalina) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Air MWTJ2HN A Ultrabook Apple MacBook Air MWTJ2HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Catalina laptop, available price is Rs 83,990 in India with Intel Core i3 (10th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Air MWTJ2HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Air MWTJ2HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.