LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at 35000: Check all details

LG launches new ArtCool AC series in India with smart energy features. Check specs, features, price, and more

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 08:34 IST
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35000
1/5 Consider Tonnage: Tonnage, indicating an air conditioner's cooling capacity, is pivotal. For optimal cooling, select a tonnage suitable for your room size. Typically, a 1-ton AC is adequate for spaces under 130 sq. feet, while a 1.5-ton variant suits rooms around 185 sq. feet. (unsplash)
2/5 Prioritize Efficiency: Energy efficiency plays a crucial role in cost-effectiveness. Assess the star rating certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to gauge energy consumption. Higher star ratings signify greater efficiency. Additionally, explore inverter series ACs, known for enhanced efficiency at lower star ratings. (unsplash)
3/5 Decide Between Split and Window Types: Choose between window and split ACs based on your preferences. While window units are cost-effective and easier to install, split ACs offer superior air distribution, aesthetic appeal, and quicker cooling. Split ACs also boast higher efficiency and durability, making them suitable for long-term usage. (unsplash)
4/5 Explore Payment Options: Beyond cash or debit cards, explore diverse payment methods such as credit cards and UPI. Many vendors offer AC purchases through convenient instalment plans like no-cost EMIs spanning several months. This enables flexible payment solutions, easing financial strain. (unsplash)
5/5 Assess Room Size: Match the AC's capacity to your room dimensions. Avoid over or under-sizing, as it affects cooling efficiency. Typically, a 1-ton AC suits rooms of 100-120 sq. feet, while larger spaces necessitate 1.5 or 2-ton units. Prioritize matching the AC's capacity to your room size for optimal performance. (unsplash)
Know all about the new LG ArtCool AC series. (LG)

With the launch of the LG ArtCool AC series, the company announced a significant milestone with the sale of 1 Million ACs in 2024 after the launch of premium models. Now, a new series of AC is here with some smart features such as Diet Mode, Him Clean, and much more. The AC consists of a new design which may come to the liking of several buyers. As summer approaches, many of you may be looking for new air conditioners. The new LG ArtCool AC offers several smart features, energy saving, and more. Check out the features and specifications of the new LG AC series.

Also read: Planning to buy an air conditioner this summer? Here are 5 things you must do

LG ArtCool AC series 

LG claims that the new AC series is an “Energy Manager” due to its several features which enable users to know that they are consuming more energy than their set limits. Additionally, the AC gives the power to users to control their energy consumption. The main highlights of the LG ArtCool AC were the Diet mode feature, Him Clean, and ThinQ care. The Diet Mode feature takes advantage of its dual inverter compressor technology which is said to reduce power consumption by 81 percent while also maintaining the cooling.

Also read: Haier super heavy-duty ACs with Hexa inverter technology launched

The  Him Clean feature automatically cleans indoor air and maintains hygiene. With this feature, users do not worry about maintenance as it kills bacteria from the air conditioner, therefore, users will not have to clean the ACs manually. Lastly, ThinQ Care connects users via the mobile app and provides users with information on Low Gas Detection and Foul Smell Detection. Additionally, it also identifies any faults and aware users. LG is also offering 10 years of warranty and free maintenance services to the buyers. Check out the LG ArtCool AC price and availability. 

Also read: Summers are almost here! From Godrej to Daikin, check out these top 5 air conditioners

LG ArtCool AC series price

The LG ArtCool AC series is available at a price range of 35000 to 60000. Therefore, AC buyers can choose the tonnage and desired preferences in the specified range. You can purchase the new AC from LG.com, LG retail stores, Flipkart and Amazon.

