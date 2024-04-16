LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at 35000: Check all details

With the launch of the LG ArtCool AC series, the company announced a significant milestone with the sale of 1 Million ACs in 2024 after the launch of premium models. Now, a new series of AC is here with some smart features such as Diet Mode, Him Clean, and much more. The AC consists of a new design which may come to the liking of several buyers. As summer approaches, many of you may be looking for new air conditioners. The new LG ArtCool AC offers several smart features, energy saving, and more. Check out the features and specifications of the new LG AC series.

LG ArtCool AC series

LG claims that the new AC series is an “Energy Manager” due to its several features which enable users to know that they are consuming more energy than their set limits. Additionally, the AC gives the power to users to control their energy consumption. The main highlights of the LG ArtCool AC were the Diet mode feature, Him Clean, and ThinQ care. The Diet Mode feature takes advantage of its dual inverter compressor technology which is said to reduce power consumption by 81 percent while also maintaining the cooling.

The Him Clean feature automatically cleans indoor air and maintains hygiene. With this feature, users do not worry about maintenance as it kills bacteria from the air conditioner, therefore, users will not have to clean the ACs manually. Lastly, ThinQ Care connects users via the mobile app and provides users with information on Low Gas Detection and Foul Smell Detection. Additionally, it also identifies any faults and aware users. LG is also offering 10 years of warranty and free maintenance services to the buyers. Check out the LG ArtCool AC price and availability.

LG ArtCool AC series price

The LG ArtCool AC series is available at a price range of ₹35000 to ₹60000. Therefore, AC buyers can choose the tonnage and desired preferences in the specified range. You can purchase the new AC from LG.com, LG retail stores, Flipkart and Amazon.

