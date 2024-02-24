10 best samsung phones under 35,000: Premium features within reach

Samsung, a leading electronics brand globally, is known for its innovation and creating phones that suit different budgets. They've managed to pack top-notch features into phones for a reasonable price range, making advanced technology accessible to more people. Samsung phones under 35000 rupees combine powerful processors, high definition displays, long-lasting batteries, and cameras for capturing your most prized moments. Products included in this article 62% OFF Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Mint, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (35,097) 30% OFF Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Waterfall Blue,8GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|16GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger (12,730) 27% OFF Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (ICY Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Latest Snapdragon 778G 5G | sAMOLED 120Hz Display (21,307) 33% OFF Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus (31,609) 32% OFF Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (ICY Silver,6GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam|Segment's Only 6000 mAh 5G SP|5nm Processor|2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM Plus|Android 13|Without Charger (18,131) 31% OFF Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 48 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger (1,758) 54% OFF Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Olive, 8GB, 128GB Storage) (1,558) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security (33,503) 26% OFF Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Silver (8GB, 128GB Storage) Without Offer (824) 31% OFF Samsung Galaxy F54 5G (Stardust Silver, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) (268)

Samsung phones are renowned for their stunning displays, offering high resolutions, vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and excellent brightness levels. Whether you're binge-watching your favorite show, conquering the latest mobile game, or simply browsing through your social feed, Samsung displays guarantee an eye-pleasing experience. Underneath the hood, Samsung equips its devices with robust processors like the Exynos or Snapdragon series, so you can multitask without facing any lag.

Samsung also frequently introduces new features and technologies, such as water and dust resistance, in-display fingerprint sensors and wireless charging. For the photographer in you, Samsung's phones have exceptional camera setups, varying from dual to quad-camera for clicking high resolution and realistic pictures. These cameras boast cutting-edge technology to capture sharp, detailed images and videos. Additionally, Samsung often integrates AI-powered enhancements and various shooting modes for making each moment picture perfect.

Stream your favorite shows on the go, capture endless memories, and stay connected throughout the day – Samsung phones are your reliable companions so you never miss a beat. But with so many Samsung phones on the market it may be hard to choose one that meets your needs. And for this reason we have created a list of the top Samsung mobiles under 35000. Stay tuned as we talk about their specifications, pros and cons to help make your decision easier.

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a feature-rich smartphone with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, and a triple camera configuration. The phone's processing power is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core Processor that comes with it. The rear cameras include a 12MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The phone has a 32 MP front camera for taking beautiful selfies. It offers smooth multitasking and enough room for files and apps thanks to its substantial RAM and storage options. The phone is backed by a long-lasting 4500mAh battery and fast charging so you can tackle any task without delay.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:

Battery: 4500mAh

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Triple camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto)

Front camera: 32MP

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Pros Cons Smooth display No audio jack Long-lasting battery life

2. Samsung Galaxy M34

The Samsung Galaxy M34 has an excellent camera configuration, including a strong 50 MP primary camera with a wide aperture of F1.8. This ensures clean and detailed photos even in low-light situations. The True 50MP no shake camera allows you to capture clear, blur-free photographs. This primary camera is accompanied by an 8MP and a 2MP lens. A 13MP camera with an F2.0 aperture on the front takes high-quality selfies and video calls. The images can also be seen on the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Because of its powerful 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery, the Galaxy M34 can take images for an extended period of time without requiring regular recharge.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34:

Battery: 6000mAh Li-Ion

Display size: 6.5 inches

Display type: Super AMOLED+ with 120Hz refresh rate

Display resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels (FHD+)

Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Triple camera system (50MP, 8MP, 2MP)

Front camera: 32MP

Charging: 25W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Pros Cons Good cameras Average processor High resolution display

3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M52 5G is one of the stands as a powerhouse among high-quality Samsung phones. It sports a triple camera setup that includes a 64 MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth camera for high-resolution photography. A 32 MP camera on the front is used for high-quality selfies and video calls. The smartphone has a large 5000mAh battery capacity for extended use without regular recharging. The gadget has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display with FHD+ quality, which provides vibrant images. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The Galaxy M52 5G provides a user-friendly experience, running on Android v11.0 with One UI 3.1.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G:

Battery: 5000mAh Li-Ion

Display size: 6.7 inches (Full rectangle) / 6.6 inches (rounded corners)

Display type: Super AMOLED+ with 120Hz refresh rate

Display resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G

RAM: 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: Triple camera system (64MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro)

Front camera: 32MP

Charging: 25W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Pros Cons Supports 5G connectivity Average speaker quality Smooth performance

4. Samsung Galaxy M13

Another great option among the Samsung mid-range smartphones that offer a variety of features for a lower price is the Samsung Galaxy M13. It delivers smooth multitasking and efficient performance thanks to it's 4GB RAM and a robust octa-core processor. The device features a massive 6000mAh battery for long-lasting usage. The FHD+ display provides crisp visuals. Moreover the triple camera setup, with a 50 MP main camera, captures stunning photos with exceptional detail. The multi-layered approach with Knox security protects all the information on your phone. The Galaxy M13 also has a side fingerprint sensor as well as face recognition for quick and easy controlled access to your phone.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13:

Battery: 6000mAh Li-Po

Display size: 6.6 inches

Display type: PLS LCD

Display resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels (FHD+)

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Processor: Samsung Exynos 850

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Rear camera: Triple camera system (50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP depth)

Front camera: 8MP

Charging: 15W fast charging

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Other features: Rear fingerprint sensor, Android 12, One UI 4.1

Pros Cons Good battery life Slight lag Easy to use

5. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, featuring superfast 5G connectivity with support for 13 5G bands, ensures rapid data speeds and seamless connectivity. This phone offers a high-quality visual experience with its 401 PPI display and support for 16 million colors. With a 6000mAh battery you can expect long-lasting usage. Under the hood, has a robust Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GHz processor built on a 5nm process for power and efficiency. The camera setup includes a 50 MP primary camera, accompanied by 2MP and 2MP sensors for versatile photography. Whereas the 13MP front camera captures stunning selfies. It runs on the latest Android 13 with the One UI 5.0 interface for a smooth and intuitive user experience. Moreover, this phone offers crisp visuals because of its large 6.6-inch LCD boasting FHD+ resolution.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

Battery: 6000mAh Li-Ion

Display size: 6.6 inches

Display type: LCD

Display resolution: 2408 x 1080 pixels (FHD+)

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Processor: Octa-core

RAM: 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB eMMC + microSD card up to 1TB

Rear camera: Triple camera system (50MP main, 2MP depth, 2MP macro)

Front camera: 13MP

Charging: 15W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G (Sub6), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Pros Cons Good battery life No adapter included High resolution display

6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Next on the list of Samsung phones under 35000 rupees is the Galaxy A34. This phone has a premium design with metal camera decorations. Its camera system is a standout feature, with a 48MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth camera. A powerful 13MP front camera is provided for selfies and video calls. The phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which provides brilliant visuals. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek MTK D1080 processor, this phone runs on Android 13 for a smooth performance. Lastly, it has a IP67 certification and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front screen for protection and carefree usage.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G:

Battery: 5000mAh Li-ion

Display size: 6.6 inches (Full rectangle) / 6.4 inches (rounded corners)

Display type: Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Display resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels (FHD+)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (MT6877V)

RAM: 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB or 256GB eMMC + microSD card up to 1TB

Rear camera: Triple camera system (48MP main with OIS, 13MP ultrawide, 5MP macro)

Front camera: 13MP

Charging: 25W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

Pros Cons Durable build Slight software lag Good camera system Comes without charger

7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a pro-grade camera system featuring AI single take and an impressive 30X Space Zoom, along with the innovative dual recording capability that allows simultaneous filming in wide and selfie angles. With a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display presenting a 120Hz Refresh rate, the phone ensures smooth scrolling experiences. Its intelligent eye comfort shield, paired with a 19.5:9 screen ratio featuring thinner bezels and FHD+ resolution, delivers an immersive visual display. Equipped with 5G capabilities and powered by the Octa-core Exynos 2100 processor, the phone runs on the Android 12 operating system. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is driven by a 4500mAh battery offering super fast charging and wireless charging. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G's slim 7.9mm build and iconic contour design combine style with practicality.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G:

Battery: 4500mAh

Display size: 6.4 inches

Display type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Display resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Triple camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto)

Front camera: 32MP

Charging: 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Pros Cons Fast Charging Support No microSD card slot Wireless Charging

8. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G offers a range of features that elevate user experience. The 6.5-inch TFT Infinity V-cut display offers an immersive visual experience. Despite being an HD+ resolution it still provides sharp and vibrant visuals. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa-Core 2GHz processor in this phone makes it efficient for multitasking and handling demanding tasks. The quad-camera setup, featuring a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera, alongside the 13MP front camera, covers a wide range of photography needs. The main camera lets you capture high-resolution shots, while the others let you capture diverse perspectives, depth, and details. The monstrous 5000mAh battery allows for longer use without frequent recharging. This feature is incredibly useful for users who heavily rely on their smartphones throughout the day.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy M32 5G:

Battery: 5000mAh Li-Ion

Display size: 6.5 inches

Display type: IPS LCD

Display resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels (HD+)

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Quad camera system (48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 2MP depth)

Front camera: 13MP

Charging: 15W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Pros Cons Long battery life Display could be better Supports 5G connectivity

9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G stands out as a 5G-ready smartphone, leveraging the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor for seamless connectivity. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to an impressive 1TB, it promises smooth multitasking and ample space for your content. The device is powered by a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, supporting super fast charging so you can stay connected, work, or enjoy entertainment without worrying about running out of battery power. Taking privacy seriously, the A23 5G integrates Knox Security Guard, featuring a privacy dashboard, private share, and secure folder, and guarantees 3.5 years of security updates for added peace of mind. The phone shines in its photography capabilities, with a 50 MP OIS quad-camera for taking stunning shots.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G:

Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po

Display size: 6.6 inches

Display type: PLS TFT LCD

Display resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+)

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable with microSD card)

Rear camera: Quad camera system (50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth)

Front camera: 8MP

Charging: 25W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Pros Cons Fast charging Display could be better Stylish design

10. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Last but not the least among Samsung phones under 35000 is the Galaxy F54, designed for exceptional performance and photography enthusiasts. With 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage expandable up to 2TB, this smartphone offers sufficient space for your data needs. The impressive camera setup includes a 108 MP rear camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for high-quality photography. The 32 MP front camera captures sharp selfies. The device's advanced stabilization technology allows for shake-free videos and blur-free shots for capturing moments with precision and clarity at every turn. The phone's 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display delivers stunning visuals. Powered by the Octa-Core Exynos 1380 processor and Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, it offers multitasking and gaming experiences with less lag. Moreover, its 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support ensures long-lasting usage.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G:

Battery: 6000mAh Li-Ion

Display size: 6.7 inches

Display type: Super AMOLED+ (120Hz refresh rate)

Display resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+)

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB (expandable up to 2TB with microSD card)

Rear camera: Triple camera system (108MP main with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth)

Front camera: 32MP

Charging: 25W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Pros Cons Good camera Build quality could be better Sleek design

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Super Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy M34 50MP Triple No Shake Camera sAMOLED Display 6000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M52 5G sAMOLED 120Hz Display Snapdragon 778G processor 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M13 True 50MP (F1.8) main camera 64GB Storage 6000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M14 5G 50MP triple camera 128GB Storage 6000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 48 MP No Shake Camera 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Pro-grade Camera with AI 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5nm) Processor Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor 6.5-inch TFT - Infinity V-cut display 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Exynos 1380 processor 108 MP rear camera 6000mAh battery

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers flagship-level performance without the expensive pricing. It has a bright AMOLED display, a versatile triple-camera system with OIS, and a quick processor that can handle both everyday chores and heavier workloads. The water-resistant construction, wireless charging, and stereo speakers provide a luxury touch, while the sleek design and plentiful storage options round out an impressive package. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the clear winner among Samsung phones with premium features.

Best value for money

Punching well above its weight, the Galaxy M52 5G redefines budget-friendly performance. Its large AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate ensures a delightful viewing experience, while the 6nm processor offers surprising power for daily tasks. Capture stunning photos with the 64MP main camera, enjoy a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, and breeze through the day with intuitive navigation thanks to Android 11. For those seeking a feature-packed phone without breaking the bank, the Galaxy M52 5G is a great option to choose from Samsung phones under 35000 rupees.

How to find the best Samsung phone under 35000?

To find the best Samsung phones under 35000, you can follow these steps:

Processor and Performance: Look for phones equipped with powerful processors like Snapdragon or Exynos. A good processor ensures smooth performance for multitasking, gaming, and running demanding apps without lags.

Look for phones equipped with powerful processors like Snapdragon or Exynos. A good processor ensures smooth performance for multitasking, gaming, and running demanding apps without lags. RAM and Storage: Opt for phones with ample RAM (at least 4GB or higher) for smooth multitasking. Additionally, a good amount of internal storage (64GB or more) allows you to store apps, photos, videos, and files without running out of space.

Opt for phones with ample RAM (at least 4GB or higher) for smooth multitasking. Additionally, a good amount of internal storage (64GB or more) allows you to store apps, photos, videos, and files without running out of space. Display: Consider the display quality in terms of resolution, size, and type. Look for phones with AMOLED or OLED screens for vibrant colors, deep blacks, and better battery efficiency. Full HD+ or higher resolution screens offer a more immersive viewing experience.

Consider the display quality in terms of resolution, size, and type. Look for phones with AMOLED or OLED screens for vibrant colors, deep blacks, and better battery efficiency. Full HD+ or higher resolution screens offer a more immersive viewing experience. Camera Quality: Evaluate the camera setup based on your photography needs. Look for phones with multiple rear cameras and higher megapixel counts for better image quality. Consider features like optical image stabilization and advanced camera software for better low-light performance and overall image quality.

Evaluate the camera setup based on your photography needs. Look for phones with multiple rear cameras and higher megapixel counts for better image quality. Consider features like optical image stabilization and advanced camera software for better low-light performance and overall image quality. Battery Life and Charging: Choose a phone with a larger battery capacity for longer usage time. Fast charging technology can be beneficial for quick top-ups when needed.

Choose a phone with a larger battery capacity for longer usage time. Fast charging technology can be beneficial for quick top-ups when needed. Connectivity: Check for 5G compatibility (if needed), Wi-Fi standards, Bluetooth version, and other connectivity options.

Consider your preferences and usage patterns while prioritizing these features to find the Samsung phone under 35000 that best suits your needs.