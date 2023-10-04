Icon
Home Wearables News Google Pixel Buds Pro launched today; New features, AI integration and fresh colours unveiled

Google Pixel Buds Pro launched today; New features, AI integration and fresh colours unveiled

Google Pixel Buds Pro are now smarter, more versatile, and stylish with new colours. Discover their latest features and improvements.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 22:07 IST
Icon
Google Pixel Buds Pro price to specifications on launch- all you need to know
Google Pixel Buds Pro
1/5 The Google Pixel Buds Pro price on launch is $199 and will be available for pre-orders starting July 21. However, it is not yet clear if Google will make the Pixel Buds Pro available in the Indian market. (Google)
Google Pixel Buds Pro
2/5 The Pixel Buds Pro are equipped with a technology which Google calls ‘Silent Seal’. According to Gadgets Now, the sensors in the earbuds calculate for the amount of pressure in your ear canal and balance it to minimize the pressure inside your ear. (Google)
Google Pixel Buds Pro
3/5 The Google Pixel Buds Pro are rated IPX4 and the case itself is IPX2 rated, making it safe for rigorous activities. (Google)
Google Pixel Buds Pro
4/5 The Pixel Buds Pro also have the Google Assistant feature for smart AI assistance. Users can activate it by saying “Hey Google”. Google will also borrow the spatial audio feature from Apple, which will come later this year. (Google)
image caption
5/5 The Google Pixel Buds Pro are available in a two tone, soft matte finish. They will be available in four colour options- Coral, Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal. (Google)
Google Pixel Buds Pro
icon View all Images
Google Pixel Buds Pro has received an upgrade with a number of new features and fresh colours. (Bloomberg)

The Google Pixel Buds Pro is getting even better! Since its launch last year, Google has been adding more features and improvements. Today, they're introducing the biggest update yet, making the Pixel Buds Pro even smarter and more helpful. These earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with Google's Pixel devices and now come in two new colours, Bay and Porcelain, to match the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2.

Clearer Voice Calls

The Pixel Buds Pro now uses AI technology to enhance your audio experience. They support Bluetooth Super Wideband on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which means your voice will sound even better during calls. It reduces background noise, making voices clearer. The Clear Calling feature has also been improved to separate voices from background noise.

Hands-Free Conversations

With AI assistance, you don't need to remove your earbuds to talk. Conversation Detection detects when you start speaking and pauses your music, switching to Transparency Mode so you can hear clearly. When you stop talking, your music resumes, and Active Noise Cancellation turns back on, ensuring no distractions.

Faster Gaming Audio

For gamers, Pixel Buds Pro reduces audio latency, providing a more immersive gaming experience. This feature is available with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, reducing the delay in transmitting audio from your phone to your earbuds, perfect for gaming on your Pixel device.

Hearing Wellness Suggestions

The Pixel Buds Pro app helps you understand your listening habits and provides suggestions to protect your hearing. It keeps a record of your listening behaviour and lets you know when it's time to lower the volume, ensuring your hearing health over time.

Pixel Buds App on Chromebooks

The Pixel Buds Pro works well with Pixel devices and other Android phones. Now, the Pixel Buds app is available on Chromebooks too. You can change earbud settings, switch noise control modes, and install firmware updates directly from your Chromebook.

This software update is rolling out today for both new and existing Pixel Buds Pro users. You can also pre-order the new Pixel Buds Pro in Bay and Porcelain colours for $199.99.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 22:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon