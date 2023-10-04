Google Pixel Buds Pro launched today; New features, AI integration and fresh colours unveiled

The Google Pixel Buds Pro is getting even better! Since its launch last year, Google has been adding more features and improvements. Today, they're introducing the biggest update yet, making the Pixel Buds Pro even smarter and more helpful. These earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with Google's Pixel devices and now come in two new colours, Bay and Porcelain, to match the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2.

Clearer Voice Calls

The Pixel Buds Pro now uses AI technology to enhance your audio experience. They support Bluetooth Super Wideband on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which means your voice will sound even better during calls. It reduces background noise, making voices clearer. The Clear Calling feature has also been improved to separate voices from background noise.

Hands-Free Conversations

With AI assistance, you don't need to remove your earbuds to talk. Conversation Detection detects when you start speaking and pauses your music, switching to Transparency Mode so you can hear clearly. When you stop talking, your music resumes, and Active Noise Cancellation turns back on, ensuring no distractions.

Faster Gaming Audio

For gamers, Pixel Buds Pro reduces audio latency, providing a more immersive gaming experience. This feature is available with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, reducing the delay in transmitting audio from your phone to your earbuds, perfect for gaming on your Pixel device.

Hearing Wellness Suggestions

The Pixel Buds Pro app helps you understand your listening habits and provides suggestions to protect your hearing. It keeps a record of your listening behaviour and lets you know when it's time to lower the volume, ensuring your hearing health over time.

Pixel Buds App on Chromebooks

The Pixel Buds Pro works well with Pixel devices and other Android phones. Now, the Pixel Buds app is available on Chromebooks too. You can change earbud settings, switch noise control modes, and install firmware updates directly from your Chromebook.

This software update is rolling out today for both new and existing Pixel Buds Pro users. You can also pre-order the new Pixel Buds Pro in Bay and Porcelain colours for $199.99.