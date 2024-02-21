10 Best gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh: The ultimate buyer's guide

Introduction

In the current market, where technology evolves at breakneck speed, gaming laptops have become more than just portable gaming consoles. They are a symbol of cutting-edge technology, blending high performance with sleek designs. For under ₹1 lakh, you can expect to find laptops that offer robust processing power, superior graphics, and quick refresh rates – all key ingredients for an immersive gaming experience. However, the challenge lies in sifting through the multitude of options to find the one that fits your specific gaming needs and preferences.

This guide is tailored to help you navigate this challenge. We've meticulously researched and compiled a list of the 10 best gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh, taking into account various factors crucial to gaming – from processor speed and RAM to graphics cards and display quality. We understand that gaming preferences vary; some gamers prioritize frame rates for fast-paced action games, while others may seek high-resolution displays for graphically-intensive games. Therefore, our list includes a diverse range of laptops to cater to these different gaming needs. Moreover, we consider not only the gaming performance but also other essential aspects like battery life, build quality, and additional features like keyboard comfort and cooling systems. These factors are crucial for an all-around excellent gaming laptop, as they significantly impact the longevity and comfort of your gaming sessions.

Whether you're a professional gamer looking for an upgrade or a casual player entering the world of gaming laptops, our guide offers valuable insights to make an informed decision. With a budget of ₹1 lakh, you're at the sweet spot of getting high-quality gaming laptops that promise an unparalleled gaming experience. Read through our comprehensive guide to discover the 10 gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh that stand out in 2023 and gear up for an exceptional gaming journey!

Product Description

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 13th Gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A514-56GM,14" WUXGA Display, 1.56 KG

This sleek Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop, powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, delivers lightning-fast speeds and stunning visuals for intense gaming sessions. The 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD provide ample memory and storage to run the most demanding games and applications with ease. The 14-inch IPS display with WUXGA resolution provides crisp visuals and wide viewing angles, while the Thunderbolt 4 port, elevated design, and Acer TrueNoise noise reduction technology enhance the overall experience. Weighing just 1.56 kg, this slim gaming laptop is lightweight yet powerful, giving you the performance you need to game anywhere.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 13th Gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home

Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Display: 14" WUXGA

Weight: 1.56 KG

Pros Cons Lightweight gaming laptop Limited to 4 GB Graphics 16 GB RAM for smooth multitasking Smaller 14" Display 512 GB SSD for quick data access May not handle extremely high-end games Intel Core i5 13th Gen Processor

2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/90WHrs Battery/Gray/2.20 Kg), FX577ZC-HN192W

Ready to game like a pro? The ASUS TUF Gaming FX577ZC-HN192W laptop unleashes serious firepower with its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and 144Hz refresh rate display for smooth, seamless gameplay. Its 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD provide ample memory and storage to run the latest titles, while its lightweight 2.20 kg aluminum alloy chassis delivers durability on the go. Game like a boss with up to 1790MHz graphics speed, immersive visuals on the 15. -inch full HD anti-glare display and over 100 high-quality PC games included with Xbox Game Pass. The Windows 11 operating system provides a fast, intuitive interface to easily navigate your favorite apps and games. So, enjoy next-level gaming with this ASUS TUF laptop which is engineered to help you dominate the virtual battlefield.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Display: 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz

Battery: 90WHrs

Weight: 2.20 Kg

Pros Cons Powerful Intel Core i7-12700H Processor Heavier at 2.20 Kg High-quality 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Display 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD 90WHrs Battery for extended use

3. MSI Katana 15, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.25Kg), B12VEK-400IN

The MSI Katana 15 is ready to ignite your gaming with blazing speeds and jaw-dropping graphics. Powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor up to 4. GHz and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, this laptop delivers the performance of a desktop in a sleek 2. 5kg package. The 40cm FHD 144Hz display brings games to life with vivid colors and buttery smooth motion, while the 4-zone RGB keyboard lets you light up the night. With 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, loading times melt away and multitasking is a breeze. The MSI Center software gives you one-click control of performance settings and system monitoring. Connectivity options include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Gb LAN for lag-free gaming. Stylish yet functional, the Katana 15 is ready to fuel your passion for gaming wherever the day takes you.

Specifications of MSI Katana 15, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H

RAM: 16 GB (8GBx2)

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6

Display: 40CM FHD 144Hz

Weight: 2.25Kg

Pros Cons Potent Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H Processor Only 8GBx2 RAM Superior Nvidia GeForce RTX4050 Graphics Slightly heavier at 2.25Kg Large 1TB NVMe SSD 40CM FHD 144Hz Display

4. MSI Bravo 17 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 43CM FHD 144Hz Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB/Black/2.7Kg), C7VEK-035IN

This MSI Bravo 17 gaming laptop boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, and 144Hz IPS display for silky smooth gameplay. Loaded with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, this laptop has the muscle and memory to handle even the most demanding games. The Windows 11 Home operating system provides a familiar and intuitive interface, while MSI Center software lets you optimize settings for performance or battery life. Weighing just 2.7 kg, this laptop is lightweight yet powerful enough to run the latest games at high settings. So, if you're looking for a gaming laptop that offers speed, graphics muscle, and a vibrant display in a sleek portable package, the MSI Bravo 17 has everything you need to take your gaming on the go.

Specifications of MSI Bravo 17 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 43CM FHD 144Hz Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB

Display: 43CM FHD 144Hz

Weight: 2.7Kg

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS offers great performance Heavier at 2.7Kg Large 43CM FHD 144Hz Display Generous 16GB/1TB NVMe SSD storage options Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Graphics

5. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS Octa-Core Processor- (16GB/ 512 GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/Windows 11 Home) AN515-47 with 39.6 Cm (15.6 Inch) IPS Display

This high-performance laptop under ₹1 lakh unleashes the fury of high-speed gaming performance. The AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS octa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card combine to deliver smooth, jaw-dropping visuals and split-second response times. 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD ensure your games load in the blink of an eye. The 15.6 -inch IPS display features a 144Hz refresh rate for blur-free visuals, while the thin and lightweight design means you can game anywhere. Acer NitroSense software lets you monitor system performance and optimize settings for maximum power, while Killer WiFi 6E provides lightning-fast wireless speeds. In short, this laptop packs the processing muscle, graphics prowess and feature set to elevate your gaming to the next level, turning every match into an epic battle and every boss fight into an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride.

Specifications of Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS Octa-Core Processor

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Octa-Core

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6 Inch) IPS

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 7 Processor for high performance Graphics limited to RTX 3050 4GB 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD Weight not specified 15.6 Inch IPS Display Windows 11 Home included

6. MSI Sword 15 A12VF, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/White/2.25Kg), A12VE-402IN

The MSI Sword 15 A12VF is a gaming powerhouse ready to slay dragons and defeat bosses. With its 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor up to 4.7 GHz, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, this sleek white laptop delivers desktop-level gaming performance in a slim 2.25kg package. The 40cm FHD 144Hz display brings games to life with smooth visuals, while the backlit keyboard and multi-gesture touchpad let you control the action with precision. With WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and Gigabit LAN, you'll have ultra-fast connectivity for lag-free gaming. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MSI Center software for system monitoring and overclocking, this laptop has everything you need to dominate the competition. So claim your throne, the MSI Sword 15 A12VF is ready to unleash the dragon within.

Specifications of MSI Sword 15 A12VF, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6

Display: 40CM FHD 144Hz

Weight: 2.25Kg

Pros Cons Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H Processor White color may require more maintenance Large 40CM FHD 144Hz Display Weighs 2.25Kg 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD Nvidia GeForce RTX4050 Graphics

7. Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H/16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits/NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Months McAfee/Backlit KB/Dark Shadow Grey/2.81kg

This Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop, with best cooling, unleashes raw performance with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics and 16GB of blazing fast DDR5 RAM. With a 120Hz refresh rate display and Alienware-inspired cooling, you get a vivid gaming experience and the power to dominate the competition. Its 1TB SSD storage provides ample space for your massive game library while the backlit keyboard with numeric keypad ensures you stay in the action. With Windows 11 pre-loaded and a McAfee subscription included, you get a secure and optimized system right out of the box. This Dell gaming machine delivers the perfect balance of power, style and value - everything you need to game like a pro.

Specifications of Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H/16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/15.6"

Processor: Intel i5-12500H

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 + MS Office 2021

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4 GB GDDR6

Display: 15.6" FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits

Weight: 2.81kg

Pros Cons Powerful Intel i5-12500H Processor Slightly heavier at 2.81kg Large 1TB SSD and 16GB DDR5 RAM 15.6" FHD Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Good battery life with 15 Months McAfee included

8. HP Victus Gaming Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H,NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU,15.6-inch (39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144Hz,Windows 11 Home,9 ms Response time,16GB DDR4,512GB SSD,Backlit KB(MSO,Blue,2.29 kg) fa0666TX

This HP Victus gaming laptop has been crafted to unleash your inner gamer. Powered by an 8-core 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, it delivers high frame rates and smooth gameplay for all your favorite games. The 15.6 -inch FHD 144Hz display with 9ms response time brings your games to life with vibrant colors and reduced motion blur so you can keep up with the action. Backed by 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage, this laptop has the muscle to handle intensive games and multitasking. The backlit keyboard, lightweight 2.29kg aluminum and plastic blend body, and upgraded thermals keep you gaming in comfort. So stop dreaming of gaming glory and start living it - this Victus laptop has everything you need to dominate the virtual battlefield.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H,NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz

Weight: 2.29 kg

Pros Cons 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Processor RTX 3050 GPU may not suit ultra-high-end games 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD IPS 144Hz Display Backlit Keyboard and Windows 11 Home

9. ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) 64WHrs Battery, Intel Core i5-13450HX 13th Gen, 16" FHD+ 165Hz, 6GB RTX 3050, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/4-Zone RGB KB/Gray/2.50 Kg) G614JJ-N3086WS

Unleash the power of gaming nirvana with the ASUS ROG Strix G16. This beast packs a punch with its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics that boosts up to 1782MHz, letting you play over 100 high-quality PC games like a pro. The 16-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time immerses you in every vivid detail,while the massive 512GB PCIe SSD ensures lightning-fast loading. Plus, Windows 11 and a full year of McAfee protection come pre-installed to keep your system running smoothly. With a battery that lasts up to 64Whrs and a stylish gray chassis weighing just 2.50 kgs, this gaming laptop lets you game anywhere the action takes you. So gear up, strap in and experience next-level performance and precision that will take your gameplay to a whole new level.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) 64WHrs Battery, Intel Core i5-13450HX 13th Gen,

Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX 13th Gen

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11, Office 2021

Graphics: 6GB RTX 3050

Display: 16" FHD+ 165Hz

Weight: 2.50 Kg

Pros Cons Advanced Intel Core i5-13450HX 13th Gen Processor Weighs 2.50 Kg 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD - High-quality 16" FHD+ 165Hz Display - 4-Zone RGB Keyboard

10. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Intel Core i5 12th gen (12-Cores) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A515-57G/ Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Steel Gray 1.8 Kg

This Acer Aspire gaming laptop packs powerful performance with its 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor and 12 cores. All that processing power means multitasking and getting things done quickly and smoothly. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card delivers realistic graphics and effects, perfect for gamers who want an immersive experience. Enhanced cooling with dual fans and copper pipes helps keep things running cool under pressure. The 15.6 inch full HD display has over 81% screen-to-body ratio for an impressive visual experience, while Acer BlueLightShield helps reduce eyestrain. The fingerprint reader, WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 port, and USB Type A ports offer the latest in connectivity options. An elevated hinge design and backlit keyboard make this a versatile productivity machine capable of handling your daily tasks from any spot. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this versatile gaming laptop has the internal specs to power through any game or application.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Intel Core i5 12th gen (12-Cores) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th gen (12-Cores)

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Display: 15.6 inch

Weight: 1.8 Kg

Pros Cons Intel Core i5 12th gen Processor Only 8 GB RAM 512 GB SSD for faster performance Graphics limited to 4 GB NVIDIA RTX 2050 15.6 inch Display Heavier at 1.8 Kg Windows 11 Home included

Three best features

Laptop Model Processor Graphics Display Acer Aspire 5 A514-56GM Intel Core i5 13th Gen 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 14" WUXGA ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX577ZC-HN192 Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz MSI Katana 15 B12VEK-400IN Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6 40CM FHD 144Hz MSI Bravo 17 C7VEK-035IN AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB 43CM FHD 144Hz Acer Nitro 5 AN515-47 AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Octa-Core NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB 15.6 Inch IPS MSI Sword 15 A12VF A12VE-402IN Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6 40CM FHD 144Hz Dell G15 5520 Intel i5-12500H NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4 GB GDDR6 15.6" FHD WVA AG 120Hz HP Victus Gaming Laptop fa0666TX 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz ASUS ROG Strix G16 G614JJ-N3086WS (2023) Intel Core i5-13450HX 13th Gen 6GB RTX 3050 16" FHD+ 165Hz Acer Aspire 5 A515-57G Intel Core i5 12th gen (12-Cores) 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 15.6 inch

Best value for money product

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by an 8-core 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, breezes through most graphic-intensive games and everyday multitasking with ease. The 512GB SSD ensures ample storage space so you can install many games without needing to uninstall them to make room for new ones. The 16GB of RAM means you'll experience smooth performance switching between applications and while gaming. The 144Hz 15.6-inch full HD display with 9ms response time minimizes input lag, so you can react quickly in competitive games. While the backlit keyboard allows you to game in darkened rooms. This HP laptop provides solid specs and features at an affordable price for casual gamers.

Best overall product

MSI Bravo 17 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 43CM FHD 144Hz Laptop is everything a gamer needs packed into a sleek 43cm laptop. The robust AMD Ryzen 7 processor up to 4.75GHz and Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card deliver speeds and smooth graphics to handle even the most intense games. The bright 17-inch FHD display with lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate keeps games and movies looking sharp and fluid, while the snappy 8GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD hard drive load levels and save data in seconds. The sturdy yet lightweight 2.7kg aluminum alloy chassis can handle frequent travel, and Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled with lifetime validity along with helpful MSI software to optimize performance and cooling. Whether you're a serious e-sports competitor needing split-second reaction times or a casual gamer seeking an immersive experience, the MSI Bravo 17 has the power and features that will level up your gameplay.

How to find the best gaming laptop?

Within the budget of ₹1 lakh, finding the best gaming laptop will require careful consideration of several factors. Here's a guide to help you choose the ideal gaming laptop within this price range:

Assess Your Gaming Needs: Determine the type of games you play. High-end, graphics-intensive games will require more powerful hardware compared to less demanding games.

Processor (CPU): The heart of any gaming laptop. Look for at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5. Higher-end models with i7 or Ryzen 7 will offer better performance but might push the price higher.

Graphics Card (GPU): This is crucial for gaming. NVIDIA's GTX or RTX series are popular choices. The newer the model (indicated by a higher number), the better the performance, but also consider your specific gaming needs.

RAM: A minimum of 8GB is necessary, but 16GB is recommended for a smoother gaming experience. Check if the laptop allows for RAM upgrades, which can be a cost-effective way to improve performance later.

Storage: SSDs offer faster boot and load times for games. Look for laptops with at least 256GB SSD or a combination of SSD and HDD for additional storage.

Display: A good gaming experience requires at least a Full HD (1920x1080) display. Higher refresh rates (120Hz or more) make a significant difference in fast-paced games. Also, consider the screen size - a larger screen offers a more immersive experience but can impact portability.

Build Quality and Design: Durability is important. Also, consider the laptop's weight and thickness if you plan to carry it around.

Keyboard and Touchpad: Look for comfortable key travel and responsive touchpads. Backlit keyboards are a plus for gaming in low-light conditions.

Battery Life: Gaming laptops generally don't have long battery life, but try to find one that offers at least 4-6 hours of usage.

Cooling System: Good thermal management is crucial to maintain performance and longevity. Check for multiple fans or advanced cooling technology.

Ports and Connectivity: Ensure it has sufficient USB ports, HDMI, and possibly a Thunderbolt port for connecting external devices.

Brand and Warranty: Consider the manufacturer's reputation for build quality and customer service. A good warranty and easy access to service centers are beneficial.

User Reviews and Ratings: Before making a final decision, check out user reviews and ratings to get real-world insights into the laptop's performance and reliability.