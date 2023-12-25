Christmas gifts guide - top 10 laptops with pen: Samsung to Lenovo, Check out this last-minute guide

Christmas gifts guide - top 10 laptops with pen: For your absolutely the last minute Christmas shopping, we have curated this list. Just remember, it is the thought, and action, that counts and therefore, even now, you are not too late. In fact, you can make it special with these gadgets. Laptops equipped with a pen provide users with a versatile and intuitive computing experience and your loved ones will love to get something different. So, if you are looking to buy the same, check out the details below.

List of Best Selling Products

Why buy Laptops with a pen?

The inclusion of a stylus or pen in laptops allows for precise input, making tasks such as note-taking, sketching, and graphic design more seamless.

This feature enhances creativity and productivity. Whether annotating documents, editing images, or unleashing artistic expression.

The combination of a laptop and pen is extremely useful for professionals, students, and artists alike. Given below is a list of 10 laptops with pen including Samsung Galaxy Book3 Gen i5, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, HP Envy 2-in-1 Laptop and more. Check out the list below:

1. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Gen i5

B0BS9GGMW5-1

The first on the list of laptops with pen is Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM is a versatile 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that combines power and portability. It is driven by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P processor, clocking up to 4.7 GHz with 12 MB L3 Cache, and accompanied by 16 GB LPDDR4x Memory, it ensures smooth multitasking. Its storage capacity includes a 512 GB NVMe SSD with an expandable slot up to 1TB. The laptop boasts an impressive 15.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, 500nits HDR, and supports touch functionality with an included S-Pen. If you are looking for a high-end touchscreen laptop, this can be a good choice.

Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes pre-installed with MS Office Home & Student 2021 and features Galaxy Ecosystem Apps. The laptop's sleek aluminum body measures 13.7mm in thickness and weighs only 1.46kg. Connectivity options are diverse, including Thunderbolt 4-USB Type-C, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, MicroSD, and a headphone out/mic-in combo. The laptop incorporates Wi-Fi 6E and is equipped with a 68 Wh battery, accompanied by a 65 W USB Type-C Adapter.

You can capture your moments with its 1080p camera, enjoy Dolby Atmos sound, and secure your device with the fingerprint reader. The Galaxy Ecosystem adds features like Samsung Pass, Second Screen, Multi Control, Quick BT Connection, Phone Link, Quick Share, Private Share, and the Galaxy Book Experience.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Processor: Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM

Display: 15.6-inch

Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

B08W9WK8Q9-2

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 features a powerful 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with a base speed of 2.1 GHz and a maximum speed of 4.0 GHz, offering a smooth computing experience. With 6 cores, 12 threads, and 8MB L3 Cache, it delivers efficient multitasking. Running on Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity, it comes pre-installed with MS Office Home and Student 2021 and includes a 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription.

The laptop's 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display provides a vibrant visual experience with 250 nits brightness and a 45-inch NTSC color gamut, which makes it an excellent touch screen laptop. The 10-point multi-touch capability and 360-degree convertible design enhance versatility. Weighing only 1.5 kg and measuring 1.79 cm thin, it boasts a sleek profile with narrow bezels and a backlit keyboard. Security features include a fingerprint reader, and the HD 720p camera comes with a privacy shutter.

This laptop comes equipped with 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics contributes to a seamless multimedia experience. The laptop also offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 52.5Wh battery supporting up to 8 hours of usage, with quick charging capability reaching 80 percent in just 1 hour. The audio setup includes 2 x 2W stereo speakers, HD Audio, and Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience.

Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Display:14-inch

Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

3. HP Envy 2-in-1 Laptop

B0CJJMTS6Q-3

The next on this list of laptops with pen is HP Envy 2-in-1. It comes with the robust Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1335U processor, this laptop operates at a formidable 4.60 GHz with 10 cores, 12 threads, and a 12 MB cache. Designed for mobility, it enables seamless learning, working, and creativity on the go, ensuring efficient multitasking with remarkable responsiveness.

The 14-inch IPS touch screen, boasting a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, delivers vibrant images with stunning colors. The edge-to-edge FHD touchscreen enhances user interaction, providing an immersive viewing experience. With 8GB of RAM for smooth application handling and a 1TB PCIe SSD offering speedy performance and ample storage, this laptop optimizes efficiency for diverse tasks.

It features Intel Iris Xe graphics, ensuring crisp and visually stunning displays. The convenience extends to HP's Quick Charge, reaching 50 percent battery in approximately 30 minutes. The audio experience is enriched by HP Dual Speakers, crafted by Bang & Olufsen experts, delivering flawless PC audio. Additionally, the 6MP HP True Vision camera with a shutter ensures confident and secure video chats.

Processor: Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1335U

Display: 14-inch

Graphics: Iris Xe graphics

Storage: 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD

4. SAMSUNG Chromebook Touchscreen Laptop

B0C9LTKKB6-4

The Samsung Chromebook Touchscreen Laptop, equipped with an Intel i5-10210U processor, boasts a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display for vibrant visuals. Its 360 flip-and-fold design transforms effortlessly between laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation, and tablet modes, offering versatile functionality. The included pen, thoughtfully built into the design to minimize the risk of loss, enhances user experience. This Chromebook features a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, fingerprint reader, and a camera, catering to diverse needs in school, office, and home environments.

The 13.3-inch Chromebook Tablet Touchscreen with Pen showcases a 4K UHD AMOLED display with 100% Adobe RGB coverage, presenting crisp, true-to-life colors. Bundled with a 256GB Micro SD card, it ensures ample storage for your digital content. The powerful Intel Core i5 processor enables swift multitasking and responsive gaming, complemented by Intel UHD Graphics for crisp image quality in photos, movies, and games. Operating on Google Chrome OS, this device guarantees seamless integration with the Chrome ecosystem. Whether you're a student, professional, or home user, the Samsung Chromebook offers a blend of performance and versatility for your computing needs and is the best laptop with pen.

Display: 13.3 inch

Chromebook Touchscreen Flip: 2 in1 Touchscreen with 360 flip-and-fold Design

Pen included: Bundled with 256GB Micro SD Card

Processor: Intel Core i5

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Operating System: Google Chrome OS.

5. Acer Spin 5

B0BBMTD3HH-5

The fifth one on this Christmas gifts guide of top 10 laptops with pen is the Acer Spin 5 is a 2-in-1 professional laptop. It elevates computing with its powerful specifications and versatile design. It is fueled by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, boasting 12 total cores. Turbo Boost Technology ramps up performance to 4.70GHz, ensuring seamless handling of high-demand applications for impressive creativity and productivity.

Its 14.0-inch display, utilizing IPS technology and WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600), offers a spectacular visual experience with Acer CineCrystal LED-backlit TFT LCD. This high-brightness screen (425 nits) supports multi-touch and an AES pen solution, enhancing interactive capabilities.

Internally, the laptop features 16GB of Onboard LPDDR5 SDRAM System Memory paired with a 1TB SSD (PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe), ensuring ultra-smooth performance and ample storage. It is built on the Intel EVO platform, housing the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P Processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics for accelerated editing needs. Weighing just 1.3 KG, this is the best laptop in the category of laptops with the pen.

Display: 14.0 inch, supporting multi-touch and AES pen solution

Storage: 16 GB SDRAM 1 TB SSD,

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1260P

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

6. Lenovo Yoga 6

B0CGLY4XTV-6

The Lenovo Yoga 6, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 Octa-Core processor (7730U), redefines versatility and performance in a compact design. Boasting 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and a capacious 1TB SSD, it ensures swift multitasking and ample storage for your computing needs. With a base clock speed of 2.0 GHz and Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz, the processor delivers responsive performance, complemented by the AMD Radeon graphics for enhanced visual experiences.

Running on Windows 11 Home, this 2-in-1 laptop features a 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen display with IPS technology, 300 nits brightness, and Dolby Vision support, offering vivid visuals. The device is equipped with a backlit keyboard and a digital pen for enhanced productivity. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB-C ports supporting data transfer, Power Delivery 3.0, and DisplayPort 1.4.

Weighing a mere 1.37 Kg, the Yoga 6 maintains a slim profile (17.45 mm) and features Wi-Fi 6E (11ax 2x2) for seamless wireless connectivity and Bluetooth v5.1 for versatile device pairing.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 Octa-Core processor (7730U

Storage: 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Display: 13.3-inch

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

7. HP Pavilion X360

B09VT6BVJF-7

Next on this Christmas gifts guide of top 10 laptops with pen is the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. It features a 4-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor, effortlessly handles tasks with its dynamic capabilities, offering 8 threads and 8MB L3 cache for smooth performance. Immerse yourself in captivating visuals powered by Intel UHD graphics, perfect for content creation, multimedia, and entertainment.

Elevate your computing experience with upgraded memory and storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM for seamless multitasking and a swift 512GB PCIe SSD for fast file access, enhancing overall productivity. The 14-inch FHD touchscreen with a 360° hinge ensures versatile viewing and seamless streaming with stunning clarity.

Experience long-lasting performance with the 3-cell, 43Wh battery, supporting fast charging that reaches 50% in just 30 minutes. Enjoy up to 8 hours of uninterrupted usage. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2019, and activating MS Office is a breeze with the Office Activation Wizard.

Effortless connectivity is guaranteed with Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5. The laptop features 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, and 1 x HDMI 2.0 ports for convenient accessory connections. The HP Pavilion x360 weighs 1.52kg in a sleek natural silver design, is a versatile, powerful, and portable computing solution.

Processor: 4-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4

Graphics: Intel UHD graphics

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD

Display: 14-inch, FHD

OS: Win 11 and MS Office

8. Dell Inspiron 7425 2in1 Touch Laptop

B09VH1YWT5-8

Another one on this laptops with pen list is the Dell Inspiron 7425 2-in-1 Touch Laptop. It boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen R5-5625U processor, reaching speeds of up to 4.3 GHz. Its memory and storage configuration includes 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, ensuring efficient multitasking and ample space for your files. Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes bundled with Office Home & Student 2021 for enhanced productivity.

The laptop features a stunning 14.0-inch FHD+ WVA Truelife Touch display with a narrow border, delivering vivid visuals at 250 nits brightness. Equipped with Dell Active Pen support, it offers a versatile touchscreen experience. The backlit keyboard, complemented by a fingerprint reader, adds a layer of convenience and security.

Graphics are powered by Radeon Graphics, contributing to a seamless multimedia experience. Connectivity options include HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C with Power Delivery, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, an SD card reader, and a headset jack for versatile connectivity. Weighing 1.7kg, this laptop is portable and includes a 15-month McAfee antivirus subscription for added security. Overall, the Dell Inspiron 7425 combines performance, functionality, and design in a compact 2-in-1 package.

Processor: AMD Ryzen R5-5625U

Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Display: 14-inch

Graphics: Radeon

Operating system: Windows 11

9. Dell Inspiron 7430

B0CCSRYHQ7-9

The 9th on the list of laptops with pen is Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor with up to 4.50 GHz, 8GB LP DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800 MHz, and a capacious 1TB SSD for swift data access. The 14.0 inch FHD+ display, utilizing WVA with ComfortView support and 250 nits brightness, offers a vibrant and comfortable viewing experience, enhanced by the Dell Active Pen for intuitive touch interactions.

Running on Windows 11 Home with a lifetime validity, and bundled with MS Office Home and Student 2021, this laptop ensures a seamless and productive user experience. Security is prioritized with a 15-month McAfee Multi Device Security subscription. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics contribute to sharp visuals, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add convenience.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop includes HDMI 1.4, two Intel Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an SD card reader, and a Universal Audio Jack. Weighing in at a mere 1.58kg, the Inspiron 7430 is a thin and light powerhouse, blending performance, convenience, and security for users seeking a versatile computing solution.

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U

Storage: 8 GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Display: 14.0 inch

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

10. Lenovo Yoga 7

B0CHQ6411C-10

The last on this Christmas gifts guide - top 10 laptops with pen is the Lenovo Yoga 7. It is fueled by the Intel Core i5-1340P processor, featuring a base speed of 1.9GHz and a max turbo frequency of 4.6GHz across 12 cores and 16 threads, this device ensures seamless multitasking and responsiveness. The 16GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM and a capacious 1TB SSD further elevate performance, offering swift data access and storage.

This laptop operates on the pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with a lifetime validity, bundled with MS Office Home and Student 2021, providing a comprehensive software suite. Additionally, users enjoy a 3-month subscription to Xbox GamePass Ultimate for enhanced entertainment. The integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics contribute to a visually stunning experience on the 14" WUXGA OLED display with 400nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and Dolby Vision support. The touchscreen, featuring 10-point multi-touch glass, is complemented by the included Lenovo Digital Pen for intuitive interactions.

Designed with finesse, the Yoga 7 boasts a slim profile of 1.64 cm and a lightweight build of 1.49 kg, utilizing aluminum material. Convenience is emphasized with a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader, adding an extra layer of security. The Tidal Teal color adds a touch of elegance to this powerhouse, making it an attractive choice for users seeking a blend of style and performance.