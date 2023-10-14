Asus F560ud Bq237t Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus F560UD BQ237T Laptop Asus F560UD BQ237T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 52,990 in India with Intel Core i5- 8250U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus F560UD BQ237T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus F560UD BQ237T Laptop now with free delivery.