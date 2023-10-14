Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qr Hf302ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HF302WS Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HF302WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 124,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HF302WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HF302WS Laptop now with free delivery.