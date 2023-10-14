Asus Tuf Gaming F17 Fx707zm Hx030ws Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX707ZM HX030WS Laptop Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX707ZM HX030WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 109,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX707ZM HX030WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX707ZM HX030WS Laptop now with free delivery.