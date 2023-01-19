 Asus Vivobook K15 Oled Km513ua L513ws Laptop Km513ua L513ws Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L513WS Laptop

    Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L513WS Laptop

    Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L513WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 58,490 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L513WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L513WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153767/heroimage/asus-k15-oled-km513ua-l513ws-153767-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹58,490
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.80 Kg weight
    Key Specs
    ₹58,490
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    amazon
    ₹ 58,490 M.R.P. ₹80,990
    Buy Now

    Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA-L513WS Laptop KM513UA-L513WS Price in India

    Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA-L513WS Laptop KM513UA-L513WS price in India starts at Rs.58,490. The lowest price of Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA-L513WS Laptop KM513UA-L513WS is Rs.58,490 on amazon.in which is available in Transparent Silver colour.

    Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA-L513WS Laptop KM513UA-L513WS price in India starts at Rs.58,490. The lowest price of Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA-L513WS Laptop KM513UA-L513WS is Rs.58,490 on amazon.in which is available in Transparent Silver colour.

    Asus Vivobook K15 Oled Km513ua L513ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • FHD Glossy Display (600 nits Peak Brightness 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut)
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • Asus
    • 64-bit
    • 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • K15 OLED KM513UA-L513WS
    • Transparent Silver
    • 1.80 Kg weight
    • 18.6 Millimeter thickness
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 2
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 4.0 Ghz
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Radeon
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard With Num-Key
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Asus Vivobook K15 Oled Km513ua L513ws Laptop