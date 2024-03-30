 GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders

GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders

Following a source code breach, modders are on the verge of bringing GTA 5 to the Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android platforms, opening up new possibilities for gaming fans worldwide.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 30 2024, 11:21 IST
Icon
Abraham Ozler OTT release delayed; Know where you may get to watch this thriller online
Grand theft auto
1/5 Earlier, Abraham Ozler OTT release date was slated as February 9, however, later the reports claimed that the film would be available on  Disney+ Hotstar on February 16, 2024. Now, it seems like the film's OTT release date has been revised for later. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Grand theft auto
2/5 According to some reports, the Abraham Ozler OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, therefore, we may see Jayaram’s psychological thriller soon on the online platform. Note that there has been no confirmation about the date or the OTT platform that it will be featured on as of now. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Grand theft auto
3/5 Abraham Ozler made a theatrical debut on 11 January 2024 and now fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release on the OTT platform so they can watch the action online from the comfort of their homes. Now, with two delays, it looks like the film will take some time to hit the OTT platforms. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Grand theft auto
4/5 Abraham Ozler is made by Midhun Manuel Thomas and written by Dr Randheer Krishnan. The film stars famous Mollywood actors such as Jayaram, Mammootty, Anoop Menon, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish, and others in the supporting roles. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Grand theft auto
5/5 However, expectations are that the Abraham Ozler OTT release date will be announced soon. Till then we will have to wait to see how this new crime drama unfolds with Jayaram leading the film.  (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Grand theft auto
icon View all Images
Modders are close to bringing GTA 5 to Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android, thanks to recent breakthroughs. (rockstargames.com)

A team of modders is on the brink of making GTA 5 playable on Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android devices, following a leak of the game's source code in December 2023. This breakthrough has unleashed a wave of possibilities in the modding community, with fans eagerly anticipating the prospect of enjoying the iconic title on new platforms.

Despite Rockstar Games having already introduced Red Dead Redemption and the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy to the Switch, GTA 5 has remained absent from the handheld console. Now, a dedicated group of modders is seizing the opportunity to fill this gap by porting the game themselves, Sportskeeda reported

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Recent videos circulating online tease glimpses of GTA 5's loading screen on Android devices, hinting at progress in the modding endeavour. However, the authenticity of these videos and their connection to the modding group remains uncertain, sparking both excitement and scepticism among fans.

Doubts Surface Amidst Excitement

While some humorously point out the prevalence of fake GTA 5 mobile ads, others express doubts about the game's compatibility with the Nintendo Switch. Nevertheless, the Switch's capabilities make it a feasible platform for hosting GTA 5, given the game's original release on relatively weaker hardware.

Also read: Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more

Rockstar's track record of bringing titles to the Switch further fuels anticipation for GTA 5's potential arrival on the platform. With the leak of the game's source code unlocking new avenues for modders, hopes are high for an official announcement in the near future.

Modding Community Drives Innovation

The implications of the source code leak extend beyond the Switch, as modders are also exploring the possibility of a mobile port for Android devices. This development promises exciting prospects for gamers across various platforms, although concerns linger about potential intervention from Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of GTA 5.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details

As fans eagerly await future upgrades, the forthcoming release of GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android shows the modding community's creativity and drive to redefine the gaming world.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 11:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more
GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details
artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets