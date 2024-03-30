GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders

A team of modders is on the brink of making GTA 5 playable on Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android devices, following a leak of the game's source code in December 2023. This breakthrough has unleashed a wave of possibilities in the modding community, with fans eagerly anticipating the prospect of enjoying the iconic title on new platforms.

Despite Rockstar Games having already introduced Red Dead Redemption and the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy to the Switch, GTA 5 has remained absent from the handheld console. Now, a dedicated group of modders is seizing the opportunity to fill this gap by porting the game themselves, Sportskeeda reported.

Recent videos circulating online tease glimpses of GTA 5's loading screen on Android devices, hinting at progress in the modding endeavour. However, the authenticity of these videos and their connection to the modding group remains uncertain, sparking both excitement and scepticism among fans.

Doubts Surface Amidst Excitement

While some humorously point out the prevalence of fake GTA 5 mobile ads, others express doubts about the game's compatibility with the Nintendo Switch. Nevertheless, the Switch's capabilities make it a feasible platform for hosting GTA 5, given the game's original release on relatively weaker hardware.

Rockstar's track record of bringing titles to the Switch further fuels anticipation for GTA 5's potential arrival on the platform. With the leak of the game's source code unlocking new avenues for modders, hopes are high for an official announcement in the near future.

Modding Community Drives Innovation

The implications of the source code leak extend beyond the Switch, as modders are also exploring the possibility of a mobile port for Android devices. This development promises exciting prospects for gamers across various platforms, although concerns linger about potential intervention from Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of GTA 5.

As fans eagerly await future upgrades, the forthcoming release of GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android shows the modding community's creativity and drive to redefine the gaming world.