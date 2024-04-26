Samsung has a new problem in Pakistan with Galaxy S24 smartphones- All details

Samsung is confronting a shortage of its S24 smartphones in Pakistan, attributed to an unexpectedly high demand for the flagship phone. Assembled locally in the country, the Galaxy S24 series has witnessed remarkable popularity since its launch earlier this year, particularly among affluent Pakistani consumers.

List of Best Selling Products

Growing Market for Premium Smartphones

The surge in demand for the pricier Samsung Galaxy S24 series signifies a growing market for premium smartphones among affluent Pakistani consumers. Despite Pakistan being the world's fifth-largest mobile phone user base, the market was previously dominated by budget-friendly devices. However, the increasing popularity of premium smartphones indicates a shift in consumer preferences in the country.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09G9D8KRQ-1

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 may support Google Gemini Nano 2 AI model; More AI features on the way?

Samsung's Response and Pakistan's Smartphone Industry

Samsung has assured customers that they are working diligently to meet the demand for S24 smartphones, anticipating that sales will resume shortly. Meanwhile, Pakistan's smartphone industry has undergone significant transformations in recent years. Government incentives have incentivized domestic assembly over imports, leading to increased production by local and Chinese brands like VGOTEL, Infinix, and Itel. This shift follows a period of turbulence in 2023, marked by temporary production halts due to import restrictions and an economic crisis.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

Price Advantage Over Apple

Samsung enjoys a significant price advantage over Apple in Pakistan, primarily due to the lack of local manufacturing for iPhones. Import taxes on iPhones are hefty, often exceeding $650, which makes Samsung smartphones a more attractive option for many Pakistani consumers. This pricing dynamic further contributes to the popularity of Samsung smartphones in the Pakistani market.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what's coming

Samsung's shortage of S24 smartphones in Pakistan reflects the evolving smartphone landscape in the country, characterised by a growing demand for premium devices. Despite supply challenges, Samsung remains committed to meeting customer demand, while Pakistan's smartphone industry continues to experience growth and transformation.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!