 Samsung has a new problem in Pakistan with Galaxy S24 smartphones- All details | Mobile News

Samsung has a new problem in Pakistan with Galaxy S24 smartphones- All details

Samsung faces a shortage of its S24 smartphones in Pakistan due to high demand, indicating a shift towards premium devices in the market.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2024, 16:04 IST
Icon
Samsung has a new problem in Pakistan with Galaxy S24 smartphones- All details
Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones experience unprecedented demand in Pakistan. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
Samsung has a new problem in Pakistan with Galaxy S24 smartphones- All details
Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones experience unprecedented demand in Pakistan. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Products included in this article

13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
(26,352)
₹52,090 ₹59,900
Buy now 8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black
(1,201)
₹73,100 ₹79,900
Buy now

Samsung is confronting a shortage of its S24 smartphones in Pakistan, attributed to an unexpectedly high demand for the flagship phone. Assembled locally in the country, the Galaxy S24 series has witnessed remarkable popularity since its launch earlier this year, particularly among affluent Pakistani consumers.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight 4.6/5 ₹ 52,090
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black 4.5/5 ₹ 73,100

Growing Market for Premium Smartphones

The surge in demand for the pricier Samsung Galaxy S24 series signifies a growing market for premium smartphones among affluent Pakistani consumers. Despite Pakistan being the world's fifth-largest mobile phone user base, the market was previously dominated by budget-friendly devices. However, the increasing popularity of premium smartphones indicates a shift in consumer preferences in the country.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G9D8KRQ-1

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 may support Google Gemini Nano 2 AI model; More AI features on the way?

Samsung's Response and Pakistan's Smartphone Industry

Samsung has assured customers that they are working diligently to meet the demand for S24 smartphones, anticipating that sales will resume shortly. Meanwhile, Pakistan's smartphone industry has undergone significant transformations in recent years. Government incentives have incentivized domestic assembly over imports, leading to increased production by local and Chinese brands like VGOTEL, Infinix, and Itel. This shift follows a period of turbulence in 2023, marked by temporary production halts due to import restrictions and an economic crisis.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

Price Advantage Over Apple

Samsung enjoys a significant price advantage over Apple in Pakistan, primarily due to the lack of local manufacturing for iPhones. Import taxes on iPhones are hefty, often exceeding $650, which makes Samsung smartphones a more attractive option for many Pakistani consumers. This pricing dynamic further contributes to the popularity of Samsung smartphones in the Pakistani market.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what's coming

Samsung's shortage of S24 smartphones in Pakistan reflects the evolving smartphone landscape in the country, characterised by a growing demand for premium devices. Despite supply challenges, Samsung remains committed to meeting customer demand, while Pakistan's smartphone industry continues to experience growth and transformation.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 16:04 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 pro launch: apple may offer 256gb storage for the base model- all the details iphone 16 launch: apple to offer new kind of capacitive buttons for volume, power- details oppo a3 pro price in india, full specifications and all details about the newly launched smartphone samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more samsung galaxy s25 may support google gemini nano 2 ai model; more ai features on the way? itel s24 budget smartphone with 108mp ai camera launched: check out specs, features and more redmi note 13 5g series gets hyperos update: here's all that's new for indian users iphone vs android: reasons to switch from android to iphone your iphone or android phone camera is spying on you? stop nasty surprises, check this way learn about these hidden settings in your smartphone using android secret codes
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung has a new problem in Pakistan with Galaxy S24 smartphones- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass for free: Easy steps to unlock a month of hundreds of games without paying
Xbox Game Pass for free: Easy steps to unlock a month of hundreds of games without paying
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 27: Booyah Pass for May leaked online
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 27: Tips to improve snipping and dominate battlefield
GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details
GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 26
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 26: Claim the Flaming Hollowface Bundle now

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Innovative Neckband
Unix launches UX-2000 Retro: The ultimate wireless neckband with customizable voices
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets